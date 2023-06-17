SUP and canoeing in Hamburg off the beaten track | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 06/16/2023 11:30 a.m Paddling a canoe or SUP board on the Alster and its canals – popular with locals and tourists alike. Less known tours lead to the Dove Elbe, the Bille or through Wilhelmsburg.

SUP boards, canoes, pedal boats: In summer, when the weather is nice, the well-known paddling routes that lead through Winterhude and Eppendorf can quickly get really crowded. Tours on the Dove Elbe, the Bille or the upper reaches of the Alster offer more peace and greenery. In many parts of the city you can find Boat rentals that rent canoes and kayaks by the hour or for the day, and some also offer stand-up paddling. In addition, there are several providers who focus on the specialize in SUP board rental.

Paddling through the Vier- und Marschlande

Gose and Dove Elbe are the names of the two side arms of the Elbe in the Vier- und Marschlanden – a great paddling area in rural Hamburg. If you don’t have your own canoe or kayak, you can rent one from the boat rental in Kirchwerder (Heinrich-Osterath-Straße 256). Since there are no currents or rapids, the tours are also suitable for beginners. Many beautiful spots are suitable for a picnic or swimming break.

A longer round tour via Gose Elbe, Neuengammer Durchstich and Dove Elbe takes four to five hours at a brisk paddling speed – with picnic breaks correspondingly longer. The tour takes you past the Reitbrooker mill and the rowing regatta course. Attention: During the breeding season from April 15th to June 15th, the Neuengammer breakthrough is closed to paddlers.

For a smaller tour, the route from the boat rental in Kirchwerder to the Old Seefeld School is ideal. In many meanders, the Gose Elbe meanders past cow pastures, meadows and old half-timbered houses. After three kilometers there is a nice picnic area on the bank opposite the school.

Paddling on the Oberalster: Through nNorth German jungle

Dense, enchanted greenery on the shore and fallen trees that jut into the water: when paddling on the upper reaches of the Alster, you almost feel like you are in the jungle. Only the crocodiles are missing, but with luck a kingfisher can be spotted. And: There are significantly fewer water sports enthusiasts than further south on the Alster canals.

Canoe and kayak rentals are available at Poppenbütteler Schleuse and a little further north at Mellingburger Schleuse. When paddling out, you should definitely take the current into account: If you paddle north along the Alster, you have a countercurrent and need at least twice as long to get there as you did back. The Alster is navigable at most up to the Wulksfelder lock, which is around twelve kilometers, after which it is too flat.

Industrial culture in Wilhelmsburg





The Elbe island Wilhelmsburg is also an excellent paddling area – after all, the district is completely surrounded by water. Paddlers will find fewer glossy views like on the Alster here, but instead an interesting mixture of green idyll and industrial culture. There is a boat rental with a beer garden at the Vogelhüttendeich jetty, from where you can start a tour on the Ernst-August Canal. Like the Jaffe Davids Canal, it is one of the old industrial canals. To this day, the port containers are stacked up on parts of the banks.

If you continue paddling eastwards and under the railway bridge, you come to the idyllic Wilhelmsburg Dove Elbe. In the other direction you can turn onto the Aßmann Canal and continue paddling via the Rathauswettern in the direction of the Wilhelmsburg Island Park. If you carry the boat around on Mengestraße, you will later reach the cuckoo pond in the Inselpark. There is another boat rental. If you like, you can also start in the park and drive from there in the direction of the Ernst-August-Canal.

Through forest and meadows on the Bille





“An de Alster, an de Elbe, an de Bill” is the name of a well-known Hamburg song by Artur Schulenburg. A paddling tour on the Bille in the east of the city is wildly romantic and sometimes a bit adventurous. The boathouse in Bergedorf rents canoes, kayaks and other things a couple of flat-bottomed pedal boats.

The route to Reinbek to the mill pond at the castle is ideal as a relaxed day tour. With many curves, the Bille meanders through forest and meadows. Now and then obstacles, such as old tree trunks protruding into the water, have to be circumnavigated. There is hardly any current, so this tour is also suitable for beginners. The shorter tour to the Pioneer Bridge takes about two hours there and back. Near the bridge, you can have a great picnic on the shore – in the middle of the Bergedorf woods.

Overview of canoe tours

Vier- und Marschlande

Big round trip via Gose Elbe, Neuengammer Durchstich and Dove Elbe

Route length: about 18 kilometers

Duration: four to five hours (without a break)

small tour from boat rental in Kirchwerder to the Seefeld school

Route length (there and back): about 6 kilometers

Duration: two hours (without breaks)

short tour to the “Haselknick” service area

Route length: about 7 km

Duration: about three hours there and two back

Lange Tour from the Poppenbütteler Schleuse northbound and back

Length of route: as desired, up to Wulksfelder Schleuse (12 km)

Duration: maximum nine hours Wilhelmsburg

longer tour through Aßmann Canal, Ernst August Canal, Jaffe Davids Canal

Route length and duration: at will

circuit through the island park

Route length: about 3 kilometers

Duration: two hours Bill

short tour from Bergedorf to the Pioneer Bridge in Reinbek

Route length: a good 3 km

Duration: a good two and a half hours (there and back)

day trip from Bergedorf to the mill pond at Reinbeker Castle

Route length: almost 6.5 km

Duration: about five hours (there and back)

Map: paddling areas and boat rental stations

