Sup yoga: how yoga works on the “stand up paddle” in the water

Practicing yoga regularly is good for you to both body and mind. A alternative way to practice it is the yoga soupan ideal activity for the summer period that combines physical exercise with a profound experience connection with nature.

What is Sup Yoga?

The discipline consists of do yoga in the water on a sup board. It is not only an excellent workout for the body but it is also an opportunity to dedicate oneself to one’s general well-being, through the combination of asanas, meditation and water sports.

The difference between a sup board and a surfboard

The boards have different characteristics, which make them more or less suitable for the activity you intend to do. For sup yoga, the one from is generally used “stand up paddle” (sup), a sport that involves standing on the board and moving around by rowing with the appropriate paddle. Compared to the surfboard, the tool is longer and has a larger volume to better support the person’s weight.

Where and how sup yoga is practiced

Since it has become more and more widespread in recent years, it is not difficult to find courses to learn how to practice it in Seasideal lago o in pool. If you don’t have the necessary equipment, you can usually rent it to attend classes. Furthermore, having the guidance of an expert allows you to correct wrong postures and to synchronize movements with breathing in the correct way.

Is it suitable for everyone?

Some asanas could be complicated to perform on the sup, precisely because of thesurface instability on which we move. In any case the difficulty of yoga poses it is also calibrated according to the level of the participants, who are guided to be able to exercise in complete safety. We start from the positions for beginners up to the advanced ones, suitable for students who already have experience.

Benefits of sup yoga

Among positive effects there are, first of all, the main ones of the yoga.

Improves flexibility Increases physical strength Reduces tension and muscle pains Good for mood and relieves stress Promotes relaxation and helps beat insomnia

Sup yoga involves a greater effort to maintain balance than when performing the same positions on the mat. As control, concentration and coordination are further trained. In addition to being a panacea for the body, being in the middle of the water also has a calming power on our mind.

Protect yourself from the sun with SPF

If you plan to do outdoor sports must adequately protect the skin from UV rays. When choosing the sunscreen it is advisable to opt for a fairly high SPF (at least 30 or higher). It is useful to put on protection that is as resistant as possible to baths and perspiration, for example water resistant o very water resistanttaking care of reapply it and put the right amount.

