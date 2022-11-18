Wait but not too long: this is the strategy needed when an infection strikes a cancer patient who, being more fragile, risks more if he is late in intervening with the right antibiotic. Thus, if for years to fight antibiotic resistance experts have been calling for the avoidance of hasty and inappropriate prescriptions, for this category of patients it is necessary to intervene as soon as possible with the new antibiotics already available today which can avoid up to 1000 deaths every year in our Village.

An emergency