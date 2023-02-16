The creation of the “Super-bread” was led by experts of the King’s College London and the Quadram Institute, a food and health research center in Norwich. However, researchers caution that simply swapping out flour isn’t enough for better long-term health, and you need to eat a healthy diet and keep active.

In one study, scientists used a new grinding method to create chickpea flour which preserves the fibrous structure of legumes, unlike the traditional method which destroys it. Scientists believe this new flour may enrich flour-based foods with additional nutritional benefits. During the study, the experts tested whether the use of this flour had effects on satiety and appetite hormones, insulin and blood sugar which regulate hunger. For the research, participants ate three types of sandwiches, one made with wheat flour and the other two replaced with 30% and 60% wheat flour, respectively. PulseON Foods chickpea flour.

There were twenty participants in the study healthy people between the ages of 18 and 45. Study participants ate the sandwiches on three different days after a 12-hour fast and received no-sugar-added strawberry jam and a glass of water with the meal. Nine blood samples were taken, one before eating and the others in the four hours after the meal. Additionally, participants reported their hunger levels before and after eating the bread, but no comments were asked about the taste of the bread. The results of the study, published in theAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition, indicate that participants who ate the bread with the special chickpea flour showed higher levels of hormones in their blood. According to scientists, if food manufacturers adopted this cellular flour mixture of chickpeas, people would feel less hungry, helping prevent overeating and reducing the risk of obesity.



