The descent on Mont Lachaux is still from Bergamo (fourth time in his career here), Fede is an amazing second at 15 cents. Great race for Pirovano and ahead of Stuhec, Goggia’s direct rival for the crystal ball of the discipline now one step away from Sofia.

Super Goggia is back, putting aside the world disappointment and the ghosts of another crash, the one remedied on Friday in practice.

The Italian champion wins again, over a month after Cortina, for the fifth pearl of the season, all in “his” descent, with the specialty World Cup (and it would be the fourth…) ever closer. Today in Crans-Montana everything was different, from the weather to the snow, compared to two days ago; race delayed by 37 minutes due to fog, then finally the expected start from yesterday, and here’s Sofia back to her levels, on a mantle that guaranteed answers and gave the athletes a lot of speed.

In “management” the Bergamo up to the final stretch, then on the long corners of the final wall was really perfect, to recover over 6 tenths from Ragnhild Mowinckel, beaten by 43 cents and fourth at the end, while Goggia celebrates victory number 22 in CdM and the multi-victorious Italian in races on the top circuit returns to being solo, “+1” on Federica Brignone (there are 17 downhill for Sofia) who… takes a beautiful second place!

What a race from the Aosta Valley, one step away from the first downhill seal again, just 15 cents from Goggia for the umpteenth, fantastic blue brace with the two most successful women in history.

Fourth hurray on Mont Lachaux, one of Goggia’s favorite slopes, on a day that sees a great talent like Laura Gauche take the first podium in CdM, with the transalpine third with only 2 cents on Mowinckel (+ 0”41 from Goggia). The Swiss Joana Haehlen and Priska Nufer are 5th and 6th, with a few hundredths of a margin over Laura Pirovano, a splendid seventh. It had already been understood in practice, albeit in totally different conditions, that the thirty-something here could have done very well, like two years ago (when she was fourth), and “Lolli” was very good since she also started with number 2, without references in terms of speed on certain passages today much more critical than on Friday.

Ilka Stuhec, Goggia’s main rival for the downhill CdM, has really lost a lot at the top and is ninth at + 0″73, preceded by a cent by Michelle Gisin, thus giving up 71 points from the blue who now, with only two races on the calendar, she has a margin of 179 compared to the Slovenian champion.

