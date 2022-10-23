Sugar free, calorie free, hypotonic and gluten free! These are the fundamental characteristics of the new mineral salt supplement created by EthicSport Research and Development.

Super Hydro Tabs it is essential to restore sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium

and zinc, has an exceptional rehydrating capacity and provides 487mg of electrolytes per tablet. It is designed for those who practice sports or for those who carry out activities that cause intense sweating.

With one tablet you can prepare a bottle of rehydrating solution, without introducing carbohydrates and without calories.

Super Hydro Tabs is aimed at people who want to reduce calorie intake, but in the same

time they want to return the electrolytes lost during intense activities to the body.

The B vitamins (B1, B2, B6) counteract tiredness and fatigue, and assist in the correct

energy metabolism.

Super Hydro Tabs is the solution for effective hydration always, in life and in training.

Packaging: tube of 20 tablets

Taste: natural lemon

Prezzo: 9.50

INFO: www.ethicsport.it