Super memory, eat it every day and you will always have a young brain, fight the time that advances like this!

We often look for one solution to slow cognitive decline and memory loss due to feeding. Once you try it you won’t be able to do without it. The consumption of blackberries and blueberries is super recommended as they fight free radicals and help the brain stay in motion.

If you want to increase your super memory, you can thanks to nutritionintegrating a food you would never have thought of but has prodigious benefits especially for the brain.

Super Memory: Eat This and Slow Down Aging

The secret of super memory is the Venus rice . A food that more and more people are considering as a natural supplement due to the extraordinary benefits it can offer for the mind.

Venere rice, also popularly known as “All Black,” is a variety of rice that was first harvested in the United States. Used as luxury food and offered as a symbol of prosperity in ancient Greece, Venere rice now plays a vital role in the Italian diet.

In addition to being an excellent substitute for traditional rice, Venere rice contains numerous nutritional properties that make it an excellent food for the mind. It is part of the same grain family as oats, brown rice and millet and contains some important health benefits such as lutein, omega 3, vitamin E and folic acid.

A study conducted in 2012 showed that black rice seeds contain a substance called anthocyanins, which is able to counteract mental performance and age-related cognitive decline. This means eating Venus rice can help improve memory, increase the ability to concentrate and learn and slow down the aging of the brain.

In addition to improving the cognitive performanceVenus rice also contributes to lower blood pressure and helps in the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes, also preventing osteoporosis.

If you are looking to set up a healthy and balanced diet for the mind, consider the great benefits that Venus rice offers. With so many beneficial properties, eating this food can help you get the super memory you’ve always dreamed of.