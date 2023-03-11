… are big ships. Very big ships. That too. But most of all they are signs. Signs from the super-rich that they belong to a special class that doesn’t follow the rules that ordinary people have to abide by.

For years the media has reported how the concentration of wealth is increasing, despite whatever crises may befall the normal world. ZEIT wrote last year: “One of the most dazzling examples is Tesla founder Elon Musk, who increased his personal wealth from $25 billion to $150 billion in 2020.”

If Max Weber still saw capitalism as the result of an “inner-worldly asceticism” and Marx distinguished the capitalist from the “hoarder”, such determinations are invalid with regard to the super-rich. They celebrate their wealth in a new mix of display (“I belong”) and secrecy, complete with social distancing (“we among us”).

The superyachts are an expression of this development. Every year there are more, every year they get longer, more opulent, more expensive. Social differences no longer present themselves here in the form of “fine differences” (Bourdieu), but in obscene conspicuousness: superyachts are ships worth several hundred million euros. It’s a different league than that Bathtub by a Tebartz van Elst or that Private plane of a Friedrich Merz.

The French sociologist Grégory Salle has a little book about it “Superyachts. Luxury and Tranquility in the Capitalocene” written, which has now also been published in German.

According to Salle, superyachts, if they are read as signs, decoded as ciphers, make the peculiarities of current capitalist development visible. They are not an expression of excess, but a measure of “the general madness (…) that is called social order” (page 27), also with a view to the ecological footprint of the super-rich: “An average superyacht emits more CO2 than 1400 people together” ( page 106). And they destroy the protected and ecologically important Neptune grass at their anchorages. Unfortunately, as Salle notes, unlike land wild campers, who belong to a different class, the French state doesn’t have the resources to stop this.

Salle’s interpretation is also very apt: unlike the castles of earlier times, the superyachts are globally mobile and not tied to a specific territory (page 35). The overcoming of national borders by capital, already seen by Marx, is reified in the superyachts with a length of 100 m and more. Of course, they are still floating palaces, not floating cities like the cruise ships with passengers who may have had to save up their seafaring first.

Superyachts not only have a symbolic function, they also have a very practical use in tax avoidance. Salle also describes these mundane things.

Before anyone comes up with that, it’s just the social envy that’s so widespread in Germany, that’s the side Superyachttimes recommended. There are luxury yachts for everyone there (women buy something like this less often, writes Salle), in the lower price segment, the really good pieces don’t have catalog prices. Up there, people don’t talk about money, they let it speak, for example in the form of super yachts. And if you don’t want to afford your own superyacht, you can rent one. With a few hundred thousand euros a week you can do it without fuel.

The book is an essay, not an analytical report from the engine room of today’s capitalism, but a report from the deck. But some things are best seen from there. Unlike many representatives of German academic sociology, Salle writes clearly, without jargon, but at the same time rich in material, empirically and expanding understanding. In one chapter, the superyachts speak for themselves, becoming subjects in a first-person perspective who want to make themselves understood to us. Likewise the Neptune grass. You just have to listen. Sal is helping us with that. 170 pages for 16 euros. There probably wouldn’t even be a sheet of toilet paper for that on a superyacht.