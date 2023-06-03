Superbonus 110, problem loans: that’s why – QuiFinanza

The credits of Superbonus they are still at a standstill and, despite the measures taken to find a solution, they continue to accumulate, reaching a figure of over 30 billion euros according to estimates released by ANCE. This figure was anticipated by Il Sole 24 Ore on May 30th. L’Ance – National Association of Building Builders has calculated that around 180,000 surgeries, which include single-family houses and condominiums. This situation represents enormous damage both for the companies involved and for employment, denounces the association, which is asking for an extension of the current recovery operations of 110%.

L’Ance: the situation has worsened due to inefficiency

In the current situation, the seriousness of the problems related to the Superbonus has considerably intensified. Just four months ago, the Revenue Agency estimated that the stranded loans amounted to 19 billion euros. However, as reported by Ance, the situation has further worsened due to the inefficiency of the platform created for the purchase of credits during the parliamentary examination of the decree on transfers. Unfortunately, this platform has not yet managed to take off properly. Even the government is aware of the critical situation: during a question presented by the Movimento 5 Stelle in the Finance Committee of the Chamber, the MEF undersecretary Sandra Savino responded by stating that the platform is expected to be fully operational by the end of September.

Superbonus, what the banks are doing

Currently, EnelX is working in collaboration with some banking institutions to address the Superbonus credit situation. However, no direct public initiatives have been taken. Among the banks and operators, only EnelX, Intesa Sanpaolo and Sparkasse have resumed direct purchases. Also Credit Agricole, Unicredit and Banco Bpm they reopened selectively. At the moment, Poste is completing the procedures to start the process. At the beginning of the year, banks and builders had proposed to offset the credits related to the Superbonus through the F24 models. However, the government had not accepted and the decree law on sales in February, as stated by ANCE, “eliminated overnight the sale and the discount on the invoice: the pillars of the measure’s success”. This decision represents only the latest of 20 regulatory changes to date, generating great confusion and concern among all operators in the sector.

Chain slowdown of construction sites

The builders’ association complains that due to the inability to transfer the Superbonus credits, firms find themselves without liquidity since they are unable to actually collect for the work performed. This has consequences on the timeliness of payments to workers and suppliers, and ultimately leads to the slowdown or blockage of construction sites in progress. Therefore, the association urgently requests an extension of at least 6 months for the 110% operations in progress, in order to give the operators the necessary time to complete the interventions started. Furthermore, Ance underlines that there are clear benefits deriving from the maximum deduction, as attested by Istat and the Parliamentary Budget Office, both in terms of GDP, the environment and the achievement of the PNNR objectives, and for low-income citizens . The association states that although the Superbonus was conceived as an extraordinary tool, its technical, legal and control structure was an excellent basis on which to build the future.