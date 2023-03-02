Italia For the general manager of Coinfindustria Francesca Mariotti, audited in the Finance Commission of the Chamber, it is also urgent to act on the transitional regime, with the safeguarding of the interventions about to be started, for which costs have already been incurred and commitments made

2′ of reading

﻿There are “essential considerations”, starting with those of Eurostat e State, at the basis of the Government’s intervention on the superbonus but – notes Confindustria which speaks of “disruptive changes” with the general director Francesca Mariotti in a hearing in the Finance Commission of the Chamber – “they cannot validate the methods with which the sudden blocking of the operations was implemented discount on invoice and transfer”. “Eliminating tout court, and without a reasonable transitional space, the alternative forms of use to the deductions has undermined the trust, the planning capacity and the investment space of all the operators involved”, explains Mariotti.

Confindustria: it is urgent to dispose of blocked credits

It is urgent, warns Confindustria, “to guarantee the disposal (through transfers) of the large stock of credits already accrued, the amount of which is estimated at approximately 19 billion euros”. «The manufacturing sector represented by Confindustria gives ample willingness to play its part, through reliable and certified platforms, in the credit purchase operations of supplier companies without adequate tax capacity. It would be – adds Mariotti – a significant intervention in order to maintain the operations of the construction sector and the connected supply chain, making available liquidity available to the entire production system”

“Transitional regime to protect work in progress”

Not only. «It is urgent to act on the transitional regime, with the safeguarding of the interventions about to be started, for which costs have already been incurred and commitments made and which would have been formalized in the days immediately following the publication of the Legislative Decree, as well as for those which are particularly ‘deserving’ for the particular purposes or for the particular contexts in which they are located» proposed the managing director of Confindustria. Specifically – he clarified – it is necessary to protect the subjects who, in full good faith, on the date of the Decree, had already started the process of the works. It would be reasonable to envisage, upon conversion into law, a regulatory amendment aimed at confirming the previous regulations for all assignments for which, within 15 or 30 days from the date of conversion into law of the decree in question, the Cila or the building permit application

“Emblematic case, method error”

The superbonus story is emblematic of how “the appreciable original intention to create a shock in the economy affected by the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic could founder if not supported by a prudent quantification of coverage costs and a precise delimitation of the scope of intervention» underlines with Mariotti, in the Finance Commission of the Chamber. «In short, a tormented affair, of which he – he warns – we do not see the end. Because it is clear that even the recent interventions will in turn require yet another corrective action».

«Examining data in its complexity»

And while noting that “the urgency of regulatory intervention is motivated by a concern for the economic dimension”, he underlined that “the data must, however, be examined in their complexity: these tax credits have facilitated works which in large part would not have been carried out and brought into the public coffers tax revenues deriving from these activities, those on the incomes of those employed in the sector, indirect taxes on materials and products”

View on ilsole24ore.com