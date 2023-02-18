Superbonus: after the government’s decisions it is the day of the protest. The decree of only three articles has already arrived in the Gazzetta e the block on the transfer of credits and the discount on the invoice is already operational. A jolt that frightens trade unions and businesses. And it ignites the political political controversy. The construction workers of the CGIL fear the loss of 100,000 jobs and announce that they are ready to take to the streets against the executive’s decision. Business associations, large and small, fear chain failures: some speak of 25,000 companies at risk, others of 40,000. And they launch an alarm on the social stability of the choice made. Which the government defends: “It was necessary to intervene to stem an abnormal situation with 110 billion for the Superbonus which weighed on the state coffers”, explains the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo, the tax expert closest to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who speaks of targeted intervention. “The responsibility for what happened – also affirms the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani – lies with the Conte government, with the 5-star government, we were forced”.

In the evening, the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, will speak. “We take note of the Italian government’s decision on the Superbonus. Among the objectives of the measure there was one that was very close to our hearts, that of improving the energy classes of homes. However, I acknowledge Minister Giorgetti’s concerns about the consequences on public finances”, says on La7.

Abi and Ance appreciate the clarifications of the decree on the superbonus issued yesterday by the government on liability, which allows the transfer of credits to be restarted but they ask for a “prompt measure” which allows “immediately the banks to expand their purchasing capacity by using a part of the tax debts collected with the F24, offsetting them with the credits from building bonuses sold by companies and acquired by banks”. In fact, the two associations underline that the times for restarting these trades are not compatible with the liquidity crisis of the many companies that are unable to transfer their tax credits”.

The decree law on the Superbonus and other building bonuses approved yesterday in CDM “provides clarification and a useful contribution to the greater legal certainty of the assignments of credits and helps to reactivate the trading of these tax credits”. This was stated by the ABI underlining in a note that “in the event of non-existence of the requisites that give right to tax benefits, the supplier who has applied the discount and the assignees who have acquired the credit, in possession of the documentation demonstrating the effectiveness of the works carried out, they will not be jointly and severally liable, unless there is fraud”.

“With the block on the transfer of credits and the discount on the invoice for construction bonuses, approximately will be lost in private construction one hundred thousand jobs and many businesses will close“. This was stated by the general secretary of Fillea, the CGIL construction union, Alessandro Genovesi, according to whom “this is an unprecedented attack by the government on the most serious companies, on workers in the sector and on families most in difficulty. If he doesn’t retrace his steps and open a discussion table, we will put in place all the necessary mobilization actions, including the general strike of the entire construction chain”.

Furthermore, continues Genovesi, “as the confederations of CGIL, CISL and UIL have denounced, with the weakening of the obligation to apply construction contracts and the liberalization of subcontracting levels in the new Procurement Code, protections and safety will be reduced for those who still can work with the public sector, with more irregular work and less security”.

“The blocking of the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice on building bonuses, including the Superbonus, puts tens of thousands of companies and over 100 thousand jobs at risk. The first signs had already been there, because many workers complained about the delay of the salary due to the less and less available liquidity of the companies. Now, with this choice, the Government risks grafting a real social bomb“. This was declared by the general secretary of Filca-Cisl, Enzo Pelle, commenting on the decree approved yesterday in the CDM. “We risk dispersing a heritage of professionalism which is fundamental for the change of the country – added Pelle in a note – and which it is essential to achieve the provisions of the Pnrr itself. A way must be found so that part of this wealth of workers can be guaranteed, also by finding regulatory simplification solutions to speed up the works of the Pnrr. There is a risk of having one of the biggest labor disputes in our country, with a far greater scope than those that take place in the large groups, which make the news. The sector – reaffirms the general secretary of Filca – needs industrial and long-term policies, and given that there is a political government, it is time to address sector and housing policies in a structural way. We need to review the bonuses by guaranteeing the lowest incomes and the lowest energy classes, also considering the population density of the intervention sites and using emergency tools. For this – he concluded – it is good that the trade unions in the sector are also summoned, because there is a need for a comparison that protects a piece of strategic work for the future of Italy “.

Confapi, consequences also on earthquake areas – “The urgent measures approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers open up the crisis in the sector and the construction chain with potentially devastating impacts”. This is what the president of Confapi Aniem, Rocco Di Giuseppe claims in a note. “The Superbonus – we read – is an instrument that has contributed decisively to the increase in the country’s GDP, which has favored the availability of resources to be allocated to expensive energy and which has led to positive results on employment with 900,000 jobs The entry into force of this regulation represents an act of distrust towards companies in the sector that have concretely invested in the perspective of finally stable growth”. For Confapi Aniem it is “unthinkable to remedy, as we have been pointing out for some time, the critical issues that have arisen of the legislative instruments and stratifications, regardless of the negative repercussions and consequences on a sector of small and medium-sized industries vital for the country, marginalizing skills, abilities and organizational efforts of companies. The block on the transfer of credit and the discount on invoices will therefore continue to keep the market still, which seemed to be recovering even after the local authorities had decided to support it by acquiring building credits”. “Moreover – continues Di Giuseppe – the consequences will also be negative for the regeneration of the areas affected by the earthquake. Most of the interventions on private building, in fact, concern homes that benefit from the reconstruction contribution, covered by the financing of the owners for the part excess, the so-called ‘takings’. And the takings involve significant economic burdens and refer to necessary works, not to voluntary improvements requested by the owners”.

