Italia The rapporteur of the De Bertoldi decree: a great effort is also needed by the banks

The majority and the government are ready to give answers on some aspects of the decree law of 16 February which blocked the superbonus and its costly – for the state – transfers of credits. This was assured by Andrea de Bertoldi (Fdi), speaker of the measure in the Chamber, speaking at the Superbonus desk of the Sole 24 Ore. The exponent of Fratelli d’Italia referred to the so-called free construction, to non-profit organizations and social housing and to the sismabonus. The deadline for tabling amendments is Monday 6 March and the exam will start shortly before the end of the month.

Free construction

«We are listening to the parties involved, we have detected some problems, such as that of the so-called free building: the citizen who has not given the 110% but has changed the windows or the boiler by taking advantage of the 50% bonus with the decree, as it is written may encounter difficulties. In these cases, in fact, the start of the works takes place downstream of the process: first the contract is signed, then the deposit is paid (usually 50%) and only after two or three months does the execution of the work start . With reasonable optimism I can say that the problem should be solved.

Bonus earthquake

“Comforting answers” were also announced by de Bertoldi for the interventions related to the earthquake bonus. The decree also affects the practices still to be presented in the areas affected by the 2016 earthquake: there are 25 thousand, just under half of the total 52 thousand.

Social housing and onlus

Positive responses will also be given to public housing and non-profit organizations to accommodate those who «lacking fiscal capacity would have greater problems from applying this decree. We are studying to find the covers ».

Credits 2022 still to be transferred

De Bertoldi said he is also working for a solution for holders of 2022 credits who have not yet been able to sell them. «Given that for technical reasons it is not possible to envisage a further extension after the one from 16 March to 31 March, part of these credits risk not being transferred in good time and therefore of being usable only in deduction by the holder who could have full drawer. Without reaching the actual transfer, there could be a solution. However, a great commitment from the banks is needed ».

