Italia by Giuseppe Latour and Marco Mobili In the draft of the decree being studied by the executive, not only the prohibition of purchases by local entities. Also tick a rule that will disable all transfers

Stop all credit transfers of all tax bonuses, obviously starting with the superbonus. This novelty also appears in the decree on tax credits that the government approved in the Council of Ministers and the President of the Republic issued in the evening. While the ban on purchases for public administrations, anticipated in the past few hours, is consolidating, the executive has opted for a sensational about-face to stop the chaos that has dominated the market for tax credits linked to construction works for months now.

Stop all bonus transfers

There are, therefore, three lines on which the Government has worked to correct the rules on credit assignments. In the draft of the decree, the first, and most sensational, provides for the halt of all transfers of tax bonuses. In essence, the Government is considering deactivating the framework law that regulates sales (article 121 of the Relaunch decree). In any case, the interventions already started will be excluded from this change.

Ban on the purchase of credits by public bodies

The second line of intervention aims to block credit purchase operations by Regions and other public bodies in the bud, as anticipated on Thursday in the Sole 24 Ore. The law would provide for an outright ban for Municipalities, Provinces and Regions to purchase tax credits linked to renovation works. In fact, these purchase operations could be accounted for as debt, which is possible only in very limited forms. Thus, initiatives such as that of the Province of Treviso, which announced the purchase of 14.5 million euros from two banks a few days ago, or the Region of Sardinia, which approved a regulation for the purchase of credits in its stability Law. All operations that are prohibited.

Limited liability of suppliers

Finally, the third intervention takes up circular no. 33/E of October of the Revenue Agency, limiting the liability of the supplier who has applied the discount on the invoice and of the assignees of the credits. It is excluded that these subjects have had negligent conduct when they have acquired a series of documents: building permits, notification to the local health authority, photo and video evidence of the execution of the works, cadastral surveys, visas, asseverations. This exclusion will also affect account holders who buy from banks.

Giorgetti: solve the construction credit issue, accounts in safety

The law decree on the assignment of credits deriving from tax incentives “has a twofold objective: to try to solve the problem that concerns the category of construction companies due to the enormous mass of stranded tax credits and to secure public finances”. Thus the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, at a press conference at Palazzo Chigi. In defending the goodness of the measure, Giorgetti then quoted the words of the former Prime Minister Mario Draghi: «I understand the position of the companies but allow me to quote a person I highly esteem and with whom I acted as minister, who said that the problem is not the superbonus but the transfer mechanisms designed without discrimination and discernment. I would like to point out that we are not touching the Superbonus, we are intervening on the transfer of tax credits which I would say amount to 110 billion, this is the order of magnitude that must be managed, the goal is to give the possibility to manage it».

From tomorrow only bonuses with tax deductions

We have “clarified by law the boundaries of the joint liability of the assignees of the credits” and this responds to the objective of “eliminating the uncertainties, doubts and reservations that have caused so many intermediaries, especially the banks, to avoid absorbing and therefore to discount these credits», added the Minister of Economy. “Inspired by the decision adopted and communicated to Parliament by Eurostat, we have decided to ban local administrations and Regions from making these discounts because they would have a direct impact on the public debt”, specifying that from tomorrow “all forms of bonus will remain, however only in the form of tax deduction.

