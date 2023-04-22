Superbonus: is it still worth it or not? The surprising answer of the expert

Is the Superbonus a tempting opportunity or a trap? Let’s see if we really understand after the latest changes it’s worth it.

The building bonuses have been reworked too many times in the last few months. The Draghi government had argued that the home bonuses were too expensive for the state and that they were too many scams emerged. The Meloni government went in the same direction and they were born legislative interventions which made these bonuses increasingly difficult to obtain. Some industry experts argue that these bonuses are now a real mess and therefore it is not surprising that families are wondering if nowadays it is better to do the work using the Superbonus.

The Superbonus 110% is disappearing and being replaced by a similar measure which, however, allows a 90 percent deduction. What makes the new bonus more inconvenient is the fact that they are missing credit transfer and invoice discount. If the family wants to take advantage of the Superbonus today, they must first know that the deduction will only be 90% and that will only be able to enjoy it as a tax rebate.

Too many things have changed but for some it’s still convenient

So let’s see if using this bonus is worthwhile or not. The most convenient situation is that of those who have already requested the Superbonus and have presented the Cilas by February 16th. In this case you will be able to benefit from the discount on the invoice. For social housing, ONLUS, cooperatives and for properties located in areas affected by earthquakes or floods, the invoice discount for the superbonus has even been confirmed until 2025.

Even those who started the works during 2022 and has not yet taken advantage of the credit transfer, it is in a condition not too distant from that of the old and more convenient Superbonus. The useful deadline for sending the communication to the Revenue Agency is no longer March 31st but it was extended to 30 November. But is starting work with the superbonus now convenient or not?

It will have an increasingly lower value and is more convenient for those with higher incomes

Currently embarking on this enterprise can only be convenient to try to protect yourself from the sting related to the Case Green Directive. Today the superbonus is less convenient but if you work they will not be finished by 2023 it will be possible to return to what will be next year further lowered to 70%.

Given the risks associated with the superbonus request, today this measure seems to be the prerogative of families who have the highest incomes because the only way available is that of the tax discount. The other families would risk not receiving the hoped-for help. In principle, according to the experts, you need to think carefully before asking for the superbonus but the fact is that with the works imposed by the Case Green Directive risking today can allow you to save money compared to a higher compulsory cost tomorrow.