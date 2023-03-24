The first to go would be Bpm. But all the other big names are ready to follow closely. Banks are returning to buy Superbonus credits in order to…

The first to go would be Bpm. But all the other big names are ready to follow closely. The banks are returning to buy the credits of the Superbonus in order to “unfreeze” the 19 billion euros of invoices that have remained stuck in the tax drawers of companies. In short, the moral suasion of the government would have worked. For weeks, the Ministry of the Economy and the Revenue Agency have argued, data in hand, that the banking institutions still had room in their balance sheets to buy credits. A space quantified by the director of the Agency Ernesto Maria Ruffini at 7.2 billion for banks and over 10 for insurance companies. The Treasury welcomed the positive responses from the major financial institutions with “satisfaction”, judging the collaboration started several weeks ago as “constructive”. The banks, of course, also received reassurances on the fact that changes to the decree will arrive by Monday capable of safeguarding their balance sheets and which will allow the problem of problem loans to be definitively resolved in order to restart construction sites.

In short, the solution would be at hand. “I think it reasonable that positive news will arrive in the coming days for the redundancies created by previous governments” assured the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking at question time in the Senate. The minister recalled that «the decision that the government took on February 16 provides for the transitional discipline that will allow the options of discount on the invoice and credit assignment to continue to be exercised for all the interventions for which the requests had already been presented. The so-called exodus – added Giorgetti – already existed at that date, this government certainly did not create them, but the decrees adopted previously. The government – underlined the minister – has adopted the decree law which seeks to give certainties and we continue to work even behind the scenes, aware that, for those who have already fallen into this trap and find themselves with stranded credits not for our decree, a solution must be found. We will commit ourselves up to the last possible minute because these are business families who in good faith believed in the misleading initial messages of free for all». Giorgetti claimed the government’s choices. “It should not be denied – acknowledged the head of the Ministry of Economy – that the Superbonus has represented an impetus to recovery and work but has created credits for 120 billion euros which are debts that the State will have to pay in the coming years”.

THE LOAD

While waiting for a solution on the 19 billion of problem loans (on the table there are the hypothesis of using the F24 to offset the tax debts and the transformation of the surpluses charged to the banks into Btp), the Finance commission of the Chamber has started the examination of the amendments to the Superbonus Decree approving a series of initial corrections to the text, also the result of reformulations presented by the rapporteur, Andrea De Bertoldi (FdI), who expressed “satisfaction” with the climate of collaboration that was created in the commission on a difficult decree like that of bonuses. Thus, among other things, the maintenance of the credit transfer and the discount on the invoice was granted for the interventions to overcome and eliminate architectural barriers. Green light also to the possibility of accessing the credit-discount transfer mechanism in the invoice for variations to the works arranged after last February 16 (date of entry into force of the Legislative Decree, with the relative tightening of the tax benefit). The solution, based on self-certifications by the parties, was also accepted, which will allow taxpayers to take advantage of the bonus for free building interventions (boilers and fixtures) started before the block imposed by Legislative Decree.

The Ministry of the Economy is working on extending the discount on invoices to 10 years, including for those who have chosen the deduction tool to take advantage of the superbonus. It was the undersecretary who explained it Federico Freni at the end of the Finance Committee meeting.

DISCOUNT IN TEN YEARS

“We are working – announced Freni – to also include the deductions that are discounted on their own, without adhering to the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit for a period of 10 years”. An extension compared to the current 4 years that would allow access to tax relief even for those with lower incomes.

