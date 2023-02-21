Italia The industry is calling for the ability for banks to use customers’ F24 deposits to offset now stranded loans. Government sources: “No changes to the decree but ready to listen”

4′ of reading

The will of the government is to untie the knot of problem loans of real estate bonuses, involving all interested parties. The hypotheses on the table – securitization or compensation through the F24 models presented in the bank – are currently only requests made by the various parties. On which, however, some space would seem to open up. Discussions were held at Palazzo Chigi between the government and the association of banks Abi, Cdp and Sace. Having listened to the needs of the various players in the field, the choices will look at costs and any Eurostat decisions on public finances. With changes possible only in the phase of parliamentary discussion on the decree.

Government commitment to find appropriate solutions

«At the end of the meetings held today at Palazzo Chigi, having heard President Giorgia Meloni, Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti confirmed, together with Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and the other Government representatives present, their firm determination to remedy the effects negative effects of the assignment of credit related to building bonuses. Starting from the decree approved on 16 February, the Government reaffirms its commitment to find the most appropriate solutions for those companies in the building sector that have acted correctly in compliance with the rules”. Thus in a note from Palazzo Chigi which reiterates, as already illustrated at the end of the Council of Ministers, “the permanence of building bonuses in the form of the usual tax deductions from the tax return”

The way of compensations through the F24

The way indicated by the government for the release of problem loans is the use of F24. This was reported by the trade associations at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi on the decree on credits linked to the superbonus. According to the participants at the table, Economy Minister Giorgetti has indicated his willingness to intervene through the banks with the compensation mechanism with the F24.

Reeds: satisfied, government has opened on credits



«We are satisfied, we have found openness and great awareness on the part of the government that previous credits must be released, therefore an opening to the F24 which was our proposal and that of Abi, and an immediate table for the future. The Government is aware that the measures must be taken quickly,” said the president of Ance, Federica Brancaccio, at the end of the meeting with the government. And she added: «We have reasoned on the possibility of possibly allowing the discount on the invoice for some income groups and for the incompetent». There was also “just a hint of the possible availability of CDP”. Reeds also asked for “an opening on the part of the subsidiaries to buy past credits”.

Study intervention by Cdp

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference, the deputy minister at MIT Edoardo Rixi explained that «an intervention by the CDP is one of the hypotheses under study. It is clear that the first thing anyone in charge of public finance in a country must do is recover all the credits to understand how many are to be paid – he continued -. After that, the government’s intention is to meet the payment to companies, which up to now was blocked anyway, because the banks no longer intended to pay the loans fearing for their balance sheets”.

Giorgetti: deflate bubble of 19 billion credits

«The solution we are looking for is on the entire amount of credits, 110 billion euros. The urgency now is on the stock of credits which, according to the findings of the Revenue Agency, refer to companies in the building sector, which currently have approximately 19 billion euro of “stranded” credits. The effort we are making today and in the next few days with the technical tables is how to deflate this bubble», said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti during the table.

All involved

The kick-off on the possible changes therefore came from the first meetings at Palazzo Chigi with the business categories concerned, starting with that of the builders. But first the financial subjects involved sit down in the Sala Verde: the ABI, representing the banking system; Cdp, as an economic operating arm but also for its role of control of the Post Office; Sace, which has already played an important role of “guarantee” on loans disbursed to give oxygen to businesses during the lockdown phase. The demarcation line of the intervention has already been traced by the decree: the stop on the assignment of future credits serves precisely to facilitate the disposal of past ones. But this does not seem to be enough for companies and banks. So Sace takes the field and could strengthen public guarantees.

Two proposals on the table

Two proposals on the table. The first, securitization, is a market instrument. The second, with the offsetting of tax credits and debts, is a public finance instrument. The securitization of credits is a mechanism which provides for the identification of problem resources, the construction of “packages” of credits to then be sold on the market with specialized vehicle companies. The problem, in this case, is that of timing. The F24 hypothesis, on the other hand, is the one put forward jointly by the ABI and the Ance builders, who have also asked the government to solicit the purchase of credits from public companies controlled by the state.

What does hypothesis F24 predict

In practice, the banks, which can no longer purchase new credits because they have run out of tax “disposal” space in the coming years, could discharge the debts by offsetting them with the amounts of tax payments made by customers with the F24 forms at their branches. Obviously this would have an immediate cost for the State: for this reason the open discussion with Eurostat on how to account for the expenses relating to the Superbonus and other real estate bonuses will weigh. The official announcement will arrive at the beginning of March, but if the amount at stake to date (the government has spoken of 105 billion) is discharged on the deficit for 2021 and 2022, a financial space could be opened up for the current year without penalizing other public interventions that weigh on the deficit. From 2023, the European statistical office could in fact ask to account for the amounts directly on the public debt. In this case, the 15 billion of problem loans would have a less traumatic impact given that the mountain of Italian public debt already reaches 2,700 billion.

View on ilsole24ore.com