To restart the market for the transfer of old loans, the focus is on compensation with F24 from companies. The executive is pressing the banks to restart the mechanism sooner

The first of the technical tables between the government, credit institutions, builders and building owners announced after the top management at Palazzo Chigi to discuss possible changes to the decree on the transfer of superbonus credits began on the afternoon of Wednesday 22 February at the MEF. In particular, the compensations intended to reopen the market for tax credits produced by building bonuses will focus on the F24 of companies and banks. The most solid certainties for now concern the items that will be excluded from the mechanism: contributions, which are essential for the payment of pensions, and household taxes, which will continue to follow their traditional path.

The Way of Compensation

That of compensations is confirmed as the main way to reopen the fiscal spaces to be allocated to the circulation of the old tax credits, generated before the sudden stop decreed by the government last week. An intense discussion is underway between the executive and the banks on the possibility of starting precisely from the taxes charged to the credit institutions: a ceiling that has been depleted according to those directly involved and still large, however, in the calculations elaborated by the Ministry of the Economy.

Fast times

The interest shown on several occasions by the government in the tax accounts of the banks is also dictated by the need, reaffirmed on several occasions by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, to offer a rapid response. Quicker, possibly, than those for converting the decree, which will obviously only be able to implement the indications elaborated by the technical tables in Parliament.

Digital platform for exchanges between private individuals

The idea, in essence, is to immediately start the compensations through the possible available spaces of the credit institutes, to then widen the horizon to the tax drawers of the companies. For their part, the companies, as underlined iri by the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi, are ready “to assume responsibility”. Among the possible tools to bring together credit supply and demand without risking creating problems for the most exposed companies is the creation of a single digital platform for exchanges between private individuals.

The case of the incompetent

Among the issues that will be at the center of the technical comparisons, the question of the incompetent then returns, destined to become crucial with the stop on the transfers of new credits which in fact keeps the Superbonus road open only to holders of medium-high taxable income. One of the possible ways to reduce the number of excluded people passes by extending the period in which to discount the subsidy from 5 to 10 years, as already happens for other construction incentives: in fact, in this way the annual installment to be discounted is lowered , allowing the use of the bonus even for those with a slightly lower tax burden, but the wait is getting longer.

The impact on public finance balances

In any case, it is difficult to hypothesize other wide-ranging solutions. Because all the work on possible additions to the decree must move along the very narrow path of a public finance that is already under severe stress from the accounting of tax credits which will be indicated on 1 March by Eurostat and Istat. The calculations relating to the possible impacts on public finance balances are still in progress, and must also measure the effect (not yet quantified) of the tails of the old 110%, fueled by those who presented Cila or Cilas by 25 November, and of the deductions authorized in the first half of February. In any case, the strongest blow is expected on the balances of 2022, the year in which the Superbonus alone totaled 50.9 billion in deductions: concentrating the entire amount of tax credits from building discounts on the year of birth, the deficit of 2022 could pass in the 9-10% area, almost doubling the 5.6% indicated by the latest Nadef, while 2021 could stop just below, but still clearly higher than the 7.2% written in the public finance documents.

Few spaces for changes in Parliament

All this also limits the space for parliamentary interventions, which as confirmed by the speaker in the Chamber Andrea De Bertoldi (Fdi) will focus above all on the non-profit organization and the Iacp, as well as conveying the solutions of the technical tables. The amendments are expected on March 6, but the exam will go live shortly before the end of next month. Also for this reason, the government is looking for a possible early lane on the side of the banks.

The technical table at the Mef

ABI, Cdp, Sace, the Revenue Agency and the trade associations that have already participated in the meeting at Palazzo Chigi (Ance, Confedilizia, Confindustria, Confapi, Cooperative Alliance, Confartigianato, Cna, Confimi, Network of technical professions, Casartigiani, Confassociazioni).

