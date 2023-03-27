There will be the possibility for individuals who have done work with the Superbonus to be able to spread the discount resulting from the deductions over 10 years instead of four, thus being able to exploit greater fiscal space over several years. The undersecretary for the economy assures it Federico Freni during a break in the Senate Finance Committee where the final vote on the amendments to the decree is expected. The modification by the government is in the filing phase, explained Freni, according to whom in any case the subjects involved in this regulation represent “residual numbers”. A correction is also foreseen which will bring the deadline from 30 June to 30 September for those who have done work in a villa who will be able to complete the construction site by taking advantage of the 110% bonus. The government assures that an agreement has been reached on all the issues that have emerged in recent weeks. “We tend to be optimistic. Unfortunately there was a delay in the analyzes by the Accounting Office, but now everything seems to be concluded», says the president of the Commission Marco Osnato (Brothers of Italy). The main change that is expected is that contained in the amendment by Andrea de Bertoldi (Fdi), which will propose to move the deadline for reporting to the Revenue Agency from 31 December 2022 to 31 March 2023. With the addition of the so-called remission in goods, i.e. the possibility of further extending the deadline to 30 November by paying a fine of 250 euros. The other innovations envisaged by the final squeeze on the amendments then concern the times for deductions. Today Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said he was open to granting longer terms. «I am absolutely in favor of the deduction system: 5, 10, even 20 years. The principle is that we don’t necessarily have to go through the transfer system which has failed and which has sent the banking system into a tailspin,” said Giorgetti. «The Superbonus and the other construction bonuses – the minister recalled – have cost the public finances to date 117 billion. It is important to support construction and continue to do so, but within the framework of sustainable public finance”.

The solution to problem loans

As for the problem of problem creditsthe government has a hypothesis ready on the table: a vehicle bank. A solution which, explains Osnato, is the responsibility of “the market” and consequently will not be included in the Superbonus decree with an amendment. The government, specifies the president of the Finance Commission, will entrust «ad some private vehicles who will take charge of these credits. A solution – that of the “credit vehicle” – which has already received a first important positive opinion: that of Francesco VenturiniCEO of Enel X. «The structural solution for substandard construction credits exists: a financial vehicle that purchases the tax credits, certified as certain, liquid and collectable from a first assignee, and executes a bridge to re-assign these credits to third parties according to their calendar of tax deadlines so that they have one direct and immediate benefit» explained Venturini. “We’re almost ready, it’s not long.”

Cover photo: ANSA/LUCA ZENNARO

Read on about Open

Read also: