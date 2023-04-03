Norms and Tributes by Giuseppe Latour and Giovanni Parente The institute led by Andrea Orcel announces the return to the market after the stop of the past months: purchases will be limited to invoice discounts and 2022 expenses

Unicredit reopens to the purchase of credits linked to building bonuses. The announcement marks the bank’s return to the credit assignment market connected to superbonus and other building bonuses. And it aims to support operators who have completed the work and need to transfer credits because they have now reached their tax capacity: in short, the exodus of the superbonus. The opening, however, will not be indiscriminate: in fact, many interesting operational indications arrive from the institute on the methods of restarting.

Invoice discounts only

According to the Unicredit note, the bank has developed a solution that allows “companies, artisans and professionals who have accrued tax credits against invoice discounts for expenses incurred in 2022 to sell these credits, obtaining liquidity necessary to continue their business. Therefore, the reopening will be limited to invoice discounts and will only concern 2022 expenses.

The characteristics of the offer

The total amount of the credit for each file must be greater than 10 thousand and less than 600 thousand euros and the file must be in possession of all the documentation required during the preliminary investigation, with asseverations, certificates and approval for all types of intervention, as well as the unique code. “The bank – explains the Unicredit note – foresees new purchase prices in line with the market”.

The withdrawals

The purchase of credits will be carried out by Ebs Finance, a securitization company belonging to the Unicredit Group, which will subsequently transfer them to third party customers. Following this scheme, the institute has already finalized agreements with six important market players operating in various economic sectors (large distribution, fashion, health, temporary work agency activities, and energy production/distribution) and is in the process of stipulate a further eleven agreements, for a value that will allow the progressive absorption of the tax credits that the bank will purchase from its customers, effectively creating a business-bank-business system solution.

Orcel: «Initiative that helps businesses and artisans»

Andrea Orcel, CEO and responsible for Italy of Unicredit explains: «The initiative will help businesses, professionals and artisans to free up fiscal space and obtain liquidity, an important element to return to the best operational and commercial capacity. Small businesses are a key part of our economy and I’m delighted to be able to add another initiative to our wider program of support for them.”

Giovanni Parente



