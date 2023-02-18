The decree of three articles on the Superbonus has already arrived in Official Gazette. Lo stop at the transfer of credits and at the discount on the invoice wanted by the Meloni government it is already operational. And in fact, among the builders there are already those who announce that they have stopped the works. «We sent an email to the condominiums where we have open construction sites, apologizing and warning them that they are stopping. All programming for the year is at a standstill», announced for example the manager of the Piedmontese Secap Spa Joseph Provisiero. And while the executive convenes a meeting with banks and builders for Monday, what happens to the families who have work in progress in the condominiums? Does the block concern all assembly resolutions? And are there alternatives to the Superbonus from a tax point of view?

The decree law n.11 of 16 February 2023

In the first place it should be noted that the stop on the transfer of the credit and the discount on the invoice concerns only the operations for which by February 16, 2023 (i.e. the day before the entry into force of the decree) has not yet been presented Sworn Commencement Notice (Cila). And therefore all those who have adopted the shareholders’ resolution and presented the Cila will still be able to transfer the tax credit. And then carry out the works without cost. But the safe conduct must take into account the stakes of the last one November. Which gave the cut-off date of 25 of the month for the resolution of the work in the assembly. Even for villas, the government decree saves the discount on the invoice only for those who have presented the which.

Deadlines

The decree does not change the Superbonus deadlines. Which, as the Corriere della Seraare basically three. That is to say:

by and condominiums if the shareholders’ resolution was passed by November 24th and the Cilas presented by November 25, 2022 or if the Cilas was presented after November 25th but by December 31st and the resolution by the shareholders’ meeting is no later than 18 November, one has the right to 110%otherwise it goes down for the 2023 al 90% ;

if the shareholders’ resolution was passed by and the Cilas presented by or if the Cilas was presented after but by and the resolution by the shareholders’ meeting is no later than 18 November, one has the right to 110%otherwise it goes down for the al ; for detached houses, if the works were in progress at September 30, 2022 and they had been accomplished for at least the 30% you are entitled to 110% but only for works completed by March 31, 2023 ;

and they had been accomplished for at least the you are entitled to but only for works completed by ; in other cases, independent dwellings are subsidized at 90% for the 2023provided it is a first home and the family quotient is lower than 15 thousand euros.

For multi-family houses with single ownership the deadline for the Cilas to get the 110% it was November 25, 2022. Finally, for everyone the Superbonus drops to 70% In the 2024 and al 65% In the 2025.

Problem loans and the decree

As for i problem credits the decree establishes that there is no gross negligence towards the banks if they carry out checks on the assignor’s right to obtain credit. This serves to overcome the judgments of the Cassation which established the lawfulness of seizures deriving from fraud also for buyers in good faith. The Revenue Agency in the circular 33/E of the October 6, 2022 in any case, he had already certified it. The decree also lists the documents that banks will have to ask for (and which users will therefore have to be ready to provide): cadastral surveyscommunications to Aslasseverations and visas, photographic documentation with certain date on the state of the construction sites, certificates of energy performance before and after. The decree also prohibits public entities from purchasing credits.

Documents to be submitted

The option of the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credit therefore remains only for those who have already presented the documentation. In detail, for the interventions related to the superbonus, by 17 February 2023 (the date of entry into force of the decree) the following must be presented:

for interventions other than those carried out by the condominiums, the sworn communication of the start of the works (Cila);

for the interventions carried out by the condominiums, in addition to the Cila, the shareholders’ resolution which approved the execution of the works must also be adopted;

for the demolition and reconstruction of buildings, the application for the acquisition of the qualification.

For other building interventions it is necessary that by the same date:

the request for the qualification has been submitted;

the works have already started in the event that a building permit is not required;

the preliminary contract is duly registered or the definitive contract of sale has been stipulated in the case of purchase of units located in buildings subject to restoration and conservation and restructuring interventions.

The alternative of the Irpef deduction

Finally, the newspaper points out that those who are unable to use the Superbonus are still faced with the alternative of the Irpef deduction within the limits of the tax capacity. This means that if the personal income tax due is 5000 euro and the refund from Superbonus of 6000i 1000 excess euros are lost. For the Superbonus “eco” you need the compliance visa, if you do not opt ​​for sending the pre-compiled form, for the Superb “quake” the visa is needed in all cases while it is not required for the other bonuses.

The other building bonuses

An analysis carried out by the management Fiscal Policies of Confartigianato explains that in recent months there have been 224 surgeries on building tax deductions and superbonus. In detail it is about 29 legislative interventions distributed on 16 different laws, law decrees and ministerial decrees, of which 24 only in the last year equivalent to a legislative change every 16 days. Furthermore, there are 9 provisions of the director of the Revenue Agency and 186 documents of practice, consisting of 6 circulars, 4 resolutions, 157 replies to questions and 19 Faqs.

