New decree, for whom is the stop on the transfer of credit valid? The decree law which blocked the transfers of credit relating to tax breaks, with the publication on the Official journal it has been operational since February 17, 2023 (see the decree here). The first fact that emerges from the reading is that it will not be possible to initiate credit transfer operations and invoice discounts for activities that have not yet started. To limit ourselves to the Superbonus, a relief on which the stop certainly has the greatest impact, a condominium or an independent home owner (provided that it is a first home and that the taxpayer has the income requirements to request the relief) who have not yet filed the Cilas they will have to ask for deductions on the 730 and on the PF model.

Superbonus, who is saved with the stop on the transfer of credit? On the contrary, those who have already started the works by paying some invoices and even more so those who have already made at least one transfer to Sal (work progress: it is possible to transfer 30 and 60% of the works upon completion) will still be entitled to make the transfers. The same also applies to those who have not yet started the works but filed the Cilas before the date of entry into force of the decree; even if going from form to substance, the fact of being entitled to the assignment does not automatically guarantee that a bank will be found willing to withdraw the credit.

Superbonus, do the rules change too? There is another passage from form to substance which is worth illustrating. Formally, the rules and timing of the Superbonus are not affected by the decree; in fact, blocking the transfers means condemning the facilitation to premature death. The problem is that the works cost a lot: even according to conservative estimates, 50,000 euros can be calculated for each condominium real estate unit. To deal with this expense on his own, the taxpayer should either advance the sum or take out a mortgage at rates that are not particularly convenient in this economic phase and then must have a taxable income capable of absorbing the entire deduction, equal to 11,250 calculating the bonus at 90 %, i.e. at the rate valid for 2023 for those who have not yet filed the Cilas.

With the stop to the transfer of credit, does it become a facilitation for the rich? An accusation often made to the Superbonus is that it is a facilitation for the rich. If it was with the assignment of credit, without assignment it becomes much more so. Above we gave an example relating to a condominium because for detached houses, that they can enjoy 90% superbonus only if it is a first home and if the family quotient and of 15 thousand euros per year, the possibility of being able to take advantage of the deductions on your own is completely unrealistic.

Does the decree change the deadlines for the superbonus? No, the terms and rates remain unchanged. As for the condominiums: if the shareholders’ resolution was passed by 24 November and the Cilas presented by 25 November 2022, or if the Cilas was presented after 25 November but by 31 December and the shareholders’ resolution is not later than 18 November, there is 110% rightotherwise it drops to 90% by 2023. For detached housesif the works were in progress as at 30 September 2022 and at least 30% had been completed, you are entitled to 110% but only for the works completed by 31 March 2023. In other cases, independent homes are granted 90% discount for 2023, provided it is a first home and the household ratio is less than 15 thousand euros. For multi-family houses with single ownership the deadline for Cilas to obtain 110% was 25 November 2022. For everyone, the superbonus drops to 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025. A real puzzle.

Why was it decided to stop the transfer of credit? The ratio of the measure is to limit the haemorrhage of public funds. At the end of January, deductions of 54.7 billion had accrued for works which, once completed, will cost the Treasury 71.7. Minister Giorgetti spoke of a debt borne by every Italian for 2,000 euros, from which it can be deduced that the MEF estimated that without corrections the total expenditure would have reached 120 billion. However, it must be said for the sake of truth that even without giving credit to analyses, invalidated by conflict of interest, which evaluate the superbonus balance even positive for public coffers, the money spent on the maxi-facility leaves the state coffers (or, better, constitute lost revenue for the state coffers) for a period of five years (the year in which eligible expenses are made plus the following four) while the Treasury collects the VAT and personal income tax of those involved in the you work and save on layoffs for those who would lose their jobs instead. If the blockade were to have the effects feared by the builders, who speak of 25,000 companies at risk, the accounts on the greater expenditure to support workers will have to be done soon. And even within the government majority there is no lack of doubts about the decree (see the position of Forza Italia).

What will happen to stranded tax claims? Among the government’s intentions is that of unblocking stranded tax credits: 15 billion euros according to Ance estimates. The banks, after having filled up on credits in the first 18 months of life of the superbonus, have reached the limit of their fiscal capacity; moreover, the seizures carried out by the judiciary (especially for operations linked to the facade bonus) and various regulatory provisions and the interpretations sometimes given by the Revenue advised the institutes, also at the instigation of the ABI, to move with great prudence, to avoid the risk, if they financed irregular transactions, to have your credit frozen. However, this second aspect was superseded by the Revenue Circular dated 6 October 2022, which states that if the bank had carried out adequate checks, it could not be held jointly and severally liable with the transferor. Now the decree, with the force of law, reaffirms what was written by the Revenue and lists a series of documents (such as a resolution for condominiums, Cilas, photographic documentation with a certain date on the state of the construction site, compliance visas, invoices) which can prove the good faith of the assignee.

Will the superbonus still be convenient now? Will all this be enough? Hard to say. In recent months, the meshes of the circulation of credits have widened somewhat. After a first assignment, made by the taxpayer or to the company or to any subject, the second and third assignments must necessarily be made to a supervised entity (bank, finance company, insurance company). Banks can also receive a fourth assignment and in turn assign to professional customers. So far it has been of little use. The last remedy that had been thought of was the transfer to public bodies, but the government said stop. The economic situation also weighs on the sales. Operations on 110% bonuses today are priced between 92 and 94 euros for every 110 credit, at the beginning they were remunerated between 100 and 104 euros. It means that the Superbonus is still onerous for the taxpayer and even more so in the 90% version.