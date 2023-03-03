9
The AMR superbugs, i.e. resistant to all known antibiotics, could put us in front of an unmanageable future, to the point of generating 10 million more direct deaths a year by 2050. Against this emergency, experts have pressed, “it is necessary to limit the pollution created by the pharmaceutical, agricultural and health sectors”. The Global Leaders Group on AMR, held in Barbados, spoke about it.
