It’s hunting again SuperEnalotto jackpot: for the extraction of today Tuesday 11 April 2023 there are up for grabs 14.800.000 euro. The lucky combination is 9-40-55-60-69-70. Again there was no 6 or 5+1. The jackpot then rises to €15.8 million. The last winning sestina was hit on 25 March, when a 2 euro bet made online yielded almost 74 million euro.

Superenalotto

Here she is winning combination of today Tuesday 11th April 2023:

9-40-55-60-69-70

Number Jolly: 34

Number Superstar: 70

The quote

Superenalotto

Points 6: none Points 5+: none Points 5: 7 total Euros: 29,419.31 Points 4: 686 total Euros: 506.52 Points 3: 25,431 total Euros: 30.24 Points 2: 366,592 total Euros: 5.35

Superstar

6SB points: none 5+SB points: none 5SS points: none 4SS points: 5 total Euros: 50,652.00 3SS points: 168 total Euros: 3,024.00 2SS points: 2,219 total Euros: 100.00 1SS points: 12,733 total Euros : 10.00 0SS points: 23,621 total Euros: 5.00

Second Chance 50 Euro winnings: 122 totaling Euro: 6,100.00 Second Chance 3 winnings totaling Euro: 18,348 totaling Euro: 55,044.00 WinBox 1 winnings: 2,472 totaling Euro: 61,800.00 WinBox 2 winnings: 244,139 totaling Euro: 496,892.00 Total winnings

Second Chance: 18,470 Total WinBox Wins: 246,611

Lotto

I numbers of the Lotto drawn today Tuesday 11th April 2023:

BARI 51 11 83 23 10 CAGLIARI 05 06 46 58 59 FLORENCE 73 31 46 34 09 GENOA 24 87 90 80 33 MILAN 30 21 59 61 32 NAPLES 39 78 20 17 76 PALERMO 83 81 20 28 28 61 32 ROME 39 78 20 17 76 ROME 6 82 738 07 41 56 48 VENICE 50 61 11 49 74 NATIONAL 39 21 51 22 77

10eLOTTO – Winning numbers:

06 07 11 21 22 24 30 31 39 46 50 51 61 65 73 78 81 83 87 GOLD NUMBER: 51 DOUBLE GOLD: 51 11