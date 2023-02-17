Yesterday evening, February 16, the winning combination of the Superenalotto. The first win of 2023 is not only the highest in the history of the game, but also of all lotteries worldwide. The 6 of over 371 million euros hit after about a year and a half saw a jackpot distributed in 90 cards of 5 euros each. Each winner takes home approx 4 million euros. The winnings were achieved thanks to the «systems bulletin board». According to what he explains Agipronews, it is a sort of virtual blackboard in which the receivers exchange system plays. From there they can book shares to resell to their customers. Thanks to the division into odds, a system is created in which several combinations are brought into play.

The different systems

Which leads to increase the chances of winning and reduce spending. The individual player has the freedom to decide how many odds to put into play. In the virtual showcase of the systems dashboard it is possible to choose between 4 types of system. Starting with Crossword systems, where the numbers played are placed in a square divided into rows and columns. And which gives rise to as many SuperEnalotto games of N numbers as there are rows and columns making up the crossword puzzle (plus the two diagonals). Oh come on Integral Systemswhere to play more than 6 numbers are and unique panel (thus generating a greater number of combinations). Usually, however, this type of system involves higher costs linked to the high number of combinations put into play.

The reduced system

For this you can also opt for the Reduced system, with a lower number of combinations in play and therefore less cost. Finally there are the System Then e Variants, where it is possible to put into play a total of numbers that make up the game combinations. Divided precisely into Bases (i.e fixed numbers present in all combinations generated) and Variants (i.e. the numbers taken casuallyamong those chosen, for complete the combinations generated). On the official website of Superenalotto it is also explained that all the systems present in the Bulletin Board can be associated with one or more SuperStar numbers. This increases your chances of winning. The Integral Systems, for example, allow you to associate up to 30 SuperStar numbers to your combinations.

The winners

Arriving at a 1 in 3 chance of hitting the SuperStar number drawn. With Crossword Systems, on the other hand, it is possible to associate a SuperStar number to each row, column and diagonal. Thus increasing the odds of winning up to 1 in 3.75. Yesterday’s combination was 1, 38, 47, 52, 56, 66. Jolly: 72Superstar: 23. Players who have the winning card have 90 days to present the receipt at the Sisal offices. Once shown, the jackpot will be paid within a month, but reduced by a fifth part which will be levied by the State in accordance with the fortune tax.

The 90 winning odds

The 90 winning odds were purchased practically throughout Italy, especially in Campania, with 14 winnings of which 6 only in the province of Avellino. The others are Friuli Venezia Giulia 9, Sicily 9, Calabria 9, Marche 7, Lazio 7, Lombardy 7, Puglia 7, Liguria 4, Piedmont 4, Emilia Romagna 4, Tuscany 3, Veneto 2, Abruzzo 2, Trentino Alto Adige 1, Umbria 1.

Read on about Open

Read also: