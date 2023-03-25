Florence, March 26, 2023 – The 6 al Superenalotto for a jackpot of almost 74 million euros, which will certainly be massacred by taxes (about 14.6 million will return to the state coffers as a result of the “fortune tax” which, explains agipronews, provides for a 20% levy, calculated on the exceeding 500 euros of winnings) but they will remain a dream win. Even something more than the dream.

And it’s a historic win: it’s the first time that the jackpot has been won by a bet made online.

This is the winning combination of today’s SuperEnalotto competition: 4-15-26-27-72-82. Joker number: 89. Superstar number: 12. The jackpot for the “6” in the next contest is 8 million 100 thousand euros.

The dizzying six had only been achieved on 16 February last, when the highest prize in the history of the game was awarded, a coup worth 371.1 million euros achieved with the Systems Bulletin Board, thanks to the “A Good Star” system from 450 euros, divided into 90 coupons of 5 euros each, for a win of around 4 million euros for each player. With that of tonight there are 127 wins with the “6” made since the birth of SuperEnalotto. From 1997 to today, considering only the first category winnings, prizes worth over 5 billion euros have been distributed. Mathematically, recalls Agipro News, there are 622 million possible sextuplets to hit the exact combination. The new game formula, introduced in 2016, has also contributed to the growth of the Jackpot: a more substantial part of the collection is allocated to the jackpot, you can also win with 2 and there are instant prizes.

Here is the Top 10 of the biggest jackpots in history:

1 16/02/23 371.133.424,51 Notice Board of Systems

2 13/08/19 209,160,441.54 euro Lodi (LO)

3 30/10/10 177,729,043.16 euro Systems Notice Board

4 27/10/16 163,538,706.00 euros Vibo Valentia (VV)

5 22/5/21 156.294.151,36 euro. Montappone (FM)

6 22/08/09 147.807.299,08 euro Bagnone (MS)

7 09/02/10 139,022,314.64 euro Parma (PR) and Pistoia (PT)

8 17/04/18 130,195,242.12 euros Caltanissetta (CL)

9 23/10/08 100.756.197,30 euro Catania (CT)

10 19/05/12 94.836.378,29 euro Catania (CT)

SuperEnalotto regulations state that the Jackpot winner must present the receipt for the winning entry within the 90th day following the publication of the Official Bulletin on the website www.superenalotto.it to one of the Sisal SpA Awards Offices (Monday to Friday from 9 to 13) in via Ugo Bassi 6 in Milan or in Viale Sacco and Vanzetti 89 in Rome. If the bet, as in this case, was made online, explains agipronews, the printout of the winning bet, a valid identity document and the tax code must be presented in the same offices.