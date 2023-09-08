Superior Council of UNSJ Unanimously Approves Creation of Medicine Career in Public University

The Superior Council of the UNSJ Unanimously Approves Creation of Medicine Career

San Juan, Argentina – The creation of the Medicine career has been unanimously approved by the Superior Council of the National University of San Juan (UNSJ), within the scope of the University School of Health Sciences (EUCS). This significant initiative had previously received the approval of the EUCS Board of Directors.

The debate, which spanned just over an hour, involved members responsible for designing and planning the new career. The team consisted of EUCS teachers, including Lic. Ángel Pinto, Lic. Oscar Quintero, Lic. Ana Pizarro, Dr. Ana Naranjo, and Dr. Sebastián Molina. Additionally, representatives from the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jorge Quiroga and Dr. Jorge Girón, as well as Dr. Ivana Videla from the Secretary of Planning, and external advisers Dr. Pedro Silberman, Dr. Pablo Badr, and Dr. German Guaresti participated in the commission.

Dr. Ivana Videla, representing the Minister of Public Health, Dr. Alejandra Venerando, emphasized the need to work towards realizing the population’s right to health, which requires multiple actions. She stated, “Within these actions, we must not only train more professionals but also ensure their adequate distribution and develop the necessary profiles for them to carry out interventions in the promotion, prevention, and treatment of health issues. This will ultimately lead to better quality care for the population of San Juan.”

Angel Pinto, the director of EUCS, presented the project and the team members, some of whom emphasized the significance of creating the Medicine program. They highlighted that in a province where nearly 50% of the population relies heavily on public health services, and where the doctor-to-population ratio is lower than the national average, the establishment of a Medicine career is essential.

Following remarks from counselors at all levels and the presence of provincial deputy Juan Carlos Abarca from Albardón, the rector concluded the session by emphasizing the importance of offering this degree in a public university, providing the right to free education for many individuals.

With unanimous approval by raised hands, the Superior Council greeted the creation of the Medicine program with resounding applause. This decision marks a significant step towards addressing the healthcare needs of the population in San Juan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

