Superior T cells discovered in terminal cancer survivors: hopes for breakthrough therapy

“Superior” killer T lymphocytes, immune cells capable of targeting different tumors and in multiple ways, have been discovered in patients cured of terminal cancer thanks to TIL therapy. In the future, these special cells could be engineered in the laboratory and infused into cancer patients to cure them, even with advanced-stage cancers.

In the blood of a patient who survived a cancer allo advanced stage / terminal have been found peculiar immune cells (linfociti T killer) characterized by the ability to hit more targets than a single one cancer and, potentially, even more types of cancer. Killer T lymphocytes are White blood cells that they act as “enforcers” of our immune system; in fact, they have the objective of hunting down, recognizing and eliminating the diseased cellscancerous or infected with various pathogenic (battery, virus etc etc).

Until now, researchers believed that killer T cells could target a single target on cancer cells, but those discovered in the recovered patient have been termed “multi pointed” and “they can attack cancer in several ways at once,” as explained by the authors of the new study in a press release. In simple words, they are super effective against neoplasms and for this reason they have been defined as superior T cell. Not surprisingly, they were only found in patients who were cured or in remission of advanced stage cancer, but not in those whose disease continued to progress. In the future these “multipronged” killer T lymphocytes could be engineered in the laboratory and inoculated in cancer patients to effectively treat cancer, even at an advanced stage. In other words, they could be the basis for revolutionary immunotherapies.

The capabilities of superior killer T lymphocytes have been discovered and described by an international research team led by British scientists from the Division of Infection and Immunity of the Cardiff University School of Medicine, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Division of Cancer and Genetics, the National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy of the University Hospital of Copenhagen (Denmark), The Zeeman Institute of the University of Warwick and other institutes. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Andy Sewell, professor at Cardiff University, focused on a group of patients with melanoma (a skin cancer) advanced stage treated with a immunotherapy innovative call tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy (TO), based on the cells of the patient’s immune system. These distinctive TIL lymphocytes are found in or near the tumor; the researchers pick them up with a biopsy o to surgical resection and grow and process them in the laboratory, to enhance them. Finally, they reinfuse them in patients accompanied by a cytokine (interleukin-2 or IL-2). In some patients this treatment is able to defeat advanced stage cancer and determine the remission from disease.

Professor Sewell and colleagues studied the cases of about thirty patients treated at the National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy in Herlev (Denmark) with advanced stage melanoma and survived thanks to the TIL technique. It is precisely in the blood of one of these patients that these superior and “multi-pointed” T lymphocytes were found, with the ability to hit multiple tumor targets and different neoplasms. In laboratory tests, surviving patients have been shown to have a “immune army” extremely active against cancer even over a year after recovery.

“We wanted to know how some end-stage cancer patients who had been treated with TIL therapy have successfully overcome their cancer, so we went on a hunt for answers,” said Professor Sewell. “By looking at the blood of people whose cancer was completely cured after TIL therapy, we were able to trace which T cells were successful. We tested them with the person’s cancer, other patients’ cancer and other types of cancer,” added the expert, pointing out these superior T lymphocytes were better at recognizing cancer than normal anticancer T cells, responding simultaneously to more protein present on cancer cells. In practice, they can target cancer in different ways and various types of neoplasms.

The researchers explain that they found large numbers of these cells in cancer survivors, but never detected them in those whose cancer had progressed. For this reason it is thought that these cells are responsible for the elimination of cancerous cells and the recovery from the disease. In the future, thanks togenetic engineeringone can think that analogous cells could be designed in the laboratory and used successfully in patients with oncological pathologies, even in the advanced and terminal stages. Of course it is still too early to know whether or not this is a winning strategy, but the discovery certainly lays promising foundations in the fight against cancer. The details of the research “Targeting of multiple tumor-associated antigens by individual T cell receptors during successful cancer immunotherapy” have been published in the scientific journal Cell.