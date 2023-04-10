Nobody really would have bet on it. Not only on the result that matures in the we are 5 of the Superlega playoff quarter-final series between Sir Safety Susa Perugia and Allianz Milanobut also and above all on theincredible drop generalized gods Block Devils in the last month. The training of coach Andrea Anastasi, capable of stravincere la regular season without ever knowing the shame of defeat and of dominating the first part of the season, also sealed by the first international trophy, has in fact melted like snow in the sun in recent weeks, closing a year which, due to its ambitions and potential, will inevitably have to be evaluated in negative terms. The bianconeri will not be able to try to sew the Scudetto on their shirts and, what is even more incredible, they won’t play the Champions League 2023-24!

On the other hand, the authentic technical-tactical masterpiece of coaches Robert Piazza and of a Milan that – in the umpteenth sporting re-edition of the biblical parable of David against Goliath – overturns all predictions and flies into Scudetto semi-final, where he will face Cucine Lube Civitanova. First of all, it is the club that drives the Milanese club clean directingperfect, of Paolo Porrobut are the versatility of Yuki Ishikawathe heavy arm of Osniel Melgarejo and the collective batting qualities (8 ace) to make the difference during a match-5 in which Perugia practically never hits on serve (23 errors) and clings only to the usual, wonderful, Simone Giannelli.

Giannelli to scream! Amazing one-handed dribble for Leon

CEV Champions League men Highlights: Perugia-ZAKSA 1-3 06/04/2023 AT 20:59

The match

After the outcome of the video check, which confirms the goodness of Ishikawa’s pipe and does not detect any invasion of the central line by the guest players, the whistles from Pala Barton probably represent the crudest but most significant snapshot of this race-5. The target of such boos is in fact a roster built to tame any opponent, thanks to incredible versatility and depth, propped up with absolute stars and which can count some of the best volleyball players in the world in any position. Yet, even this time this beautiful sport manages to surprise us, demonstrating that there are no one-way predictionsnot even if there is a team on the other side of the net that was able to close out the regular season with a 22-0 record and to concede only 11 sets to the opponents. However, the playoffs are confirmed as something extremely different from the first phase of the season, highlighting the qualities of aAllianz That he played much better this series of quarter-finals and which, even today, proves no doubt more team. Win 3-1 col 38% Offense Excellence – 9 free errors and 10 bulwarks suffered – means having played a perfect match at the level of wall-defense correlation and have pushed a lot from nine metersdespite the 21 wrong hits.

The group shaped by coach Piazza doesn’t need to rely on a single player, because it can count on several protagonists at every highlight of a single match. Porro looks good in the directing duel with Giannelli and, although his choices are more “elementary”, he makes very few mistakes, allowing all his forwards to be able to put the ball on the ground. The comrades repay him intermittently, especially a John Patry Really undertone – 9/27 in attack, with 3 errors and 2 blocks suffered – and a Melgarejo who is however decisive when there are heavy balls to be crashed into the ground. They think about the restexperience Of Captain Matteo Pianoil talent of Agustin Loser and yet another lavish evening at Ishikawa. On the other side of the network, Wilfred Leon witnesses the defeat of his teammates because coach Anastasi prefers the Plotnytskyi-Semeniuk couple in position 4: an exclusion that will certainly cause discussion, even if in reception the phenomenal Polish naturalized spiker was suffering a lot in the last matches. Jesus Herrera however it is confirmed overflowing opposite (20 points with 57% in attack), but also a player still unable to find middle ground when it is not physically possible to let go of the arm. By Plotnytskyi patches the most important challenge of the year, finishing with only 8 points and 19% of perfect reception, without ever affecting with his deadly serve. That’s not enough moving Giannelli, omnipresent in defence, attentive to the block and forced to go it alone in attack when his teammates give away too much to their opponents. A’elimination as unexpected as it is noisy, but which must teach us to forget today’s frustration for plan for the future with the same interpreters. Another one Revolutionkind of technical guide, would make very little sense…

The scoreboard

Sir Safety Susa Perugia – Allianz Milano 1-3 (25-18; 21-25; 27-29; 23-25)

Perugia : Giannelli 4, Herrera Jaime 20, Rychlicki, Leon 3, Piccinelli (L), Solé 2, Russo 3, Colaci (L), Resende Gualberto 8, Semeniuk 15, Plotnytskyi 8, Ropret ne, Cardenas Morales ne, Mengozzi ne All . Anastasi.

: Giannelli 4, Herrera Jaime 20, Rychlicki, Leon 3, Piccinelli (L), Solé 2, Russo 3, Colaci (L), Resende Gualberto 8, Semeniuk 15, Plotnytskyi 8, Ropret ne, Cardenas Morales ne, Mengozzi ne . Anastasi. MIlano: Melgarejo 14, Lawrence, Bonacchi, Vitelli 1, Fusaro, Loser 10, Patry 10, Piano 4, Ishikawa 18, Porro 3, Colombo (L) ne, Pesaresi (L), Ebadipour 4. All. Piazza.

Giannelli is also a phenomenon with his feet: absurd coverage

CEV Champions League men Perugia does not complete the feat, ZAKSA in the final with Jastrzebski 06/04/2023 AT 20:30