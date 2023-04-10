Giannelli to scream! Amazing one-handed dribble for Leon
Highlights: Perugia-ZAKSA 1-3
06/04/2023 AT 20:59
The match
After the outcome of the video check, which confirms the goodness of Ishikawa’s pipe and does not detect any invasion of the central line by the guest players, the whistles from Pala Barton probably represent the crudest but most significant snapshot of this race-5. The target of such boos is in fact a roster built to tame any opponent, thanks to incredible versatility and depth, propped up with absolute stars and which can count some of the best volleyball players in the world in any position. Yet, even this time this beautiful sport manages to surprise us, demonstrating that there are no one-way predictionsnot even if there is a team on the other side of the net that was able to close out the regular season with a 22-0 record and to concede only 11 sets to the opponents. However, the playoffs are confirmed as something extremely different from the first phase of the season, highlighting the qualities of aAllianz That he played much better this series of quarter-finals and which, even today, proves no doubt more team. Win 3-1 col 38% Offense Excellence – 9 free errors and 10 bulwarks suffered – means having played a perfect match at the level of wall-defense correlation and have pushed a lot from nine metersdespite the 21 wrong hits.
The group shaped by coach Piazza doesn’t need to rely on a single player, because it can count on several protagonists at every highlight of a single match. Porro looks good in the directing duel with Giannelli and, although his choices are more “elementary”, he makes very few mistakes, allowing all his forwards to be able to put the ball on the ground. The comrades repay him intermittently, especially a John Patry Really undertone – 9/27 in attack, with 3 errors and 2 blocks suffered – and a Melgarejo who is however decisive when there are heavy balls to be crashed into the ground. They think about the restexperience Of Captain Matteo Pianoil talent of Agustin Loser and yet another lavish evening at Ishikawa. On the other side of the network, Wilfred Leon witnesses the defeat of his teammates because coach Anastasi prefers the Plotnytskyi-Semeniuk couple in position 4: an exclusion that will certainly cause discussion, even if in reception the phenomenal Polish naturalized spiker was suffering a lot in the last matches. Jesus Herrera however it is confirmed overflowing opposite (20 points with 57% in attack), but also a player still unable to find middle ground when it is not physically possible to let go of the arm. By Plotnytskyi patches the most important challenge of the year, finishing with only 8 points and 19% of perfect reception, without ever affecting with his deadly serve. That’s not enough moving Giannelli, omnipresent in defence, attentive to the block and forced to go it alone in attack when his teammates give away too much to their opponents. A’elimination as unexpected as it is noisy, but which must teach us to forget today’s frustration for plan for the future with the same interpreters. Another one Revolutionkind of technical guide, would make very little sense…
The scoreboard
Sir Safety Susa Perugia – Allianz Milano 1-3 (25-18; 21-25; 27-29; 23-25)
- Perugia: Giannelli 4, Herrera Jaime 20, Rychlicki, Leon 3, Piccinelli (L), Solé 2, Russo 3, Colaci (L), Resende Gualberto 8, Semeniuk 15, Plotnytskyi 8, Ropret ne, Cardenas Morales ne, Mengozzi ne All. Anastasi.
- MIlano: Melgarejo 14, Lawrence, Bonacchi, Vitelli 1, Fusaro, Loser 10, Patry 10, Piano 4, Ishikawa 18, Porro 3, Colombo (L) ne, Pesaresi (L), Ebadipour 4. All. Piazza.
