Supermarket food alert: here’s the most dangerous you can buy

Defend your health and that of your family by avoiding these dangerous foods: here’s which ones to never buy again!

Shopping at the supermarket is an absolutely usual and banal activity. It basically affects all of us and at least once a week we find ourselves wandering through the aisles of supermarkets. Filling the fridge and the pantry is a necessity for all families and today the priority is to save money. Poverty is rampant in Italy and families who until a few years ago were economically serene are now forced to economize on practically everything.

Here are the foods to pay attention to in the supermarket: let’s read the origin – grantennistoscana.it

With the anxiety of saving at all costs, sometimes we tend to forget to look the quality of what we buy. Unfortunately there can always be food fraud and health dangers in the supermarket. The consumer tries to choose the most convenient product to be able to make ends meet and sometimes does not bother to investigate some issues which, however, can be very relevant to his health. In this article we will reveal some foods ed some origins to be carefully avoided.

10 dangerous foods for our health: what they are

According to experts there are even 10 dangerous foods imported into our country. At the top of this ranking is the Polish chicken contaminated with salmonella. This is obviously an important risk and in second place there are citrus fruits arriving from Turkey. Then we have Turkish peppers in which pesticide residues could be present.

If the chicken comes from Poland it is better to avoid it – grantennistoscana.it

Unfortunately, the ranking does not end there. Other foods to watch out for are Brazilian black pepper eh sesame seeds from India. In fact, these products could contain substances that are highly harmful to human health. Dried figs, peanuts and pistachios they are other high-risk foods for health because ethylene oxide and aflatoxins may be present in them. Also oranges from Egypt they could be dangerous. When we are in the supermarket it is very important to observe the label.

How to defend yourself from these foods

It is absolutely normal for the consumer to basically look at the price, since he rightly wants to choose the cheapest food, however if we find low-cost chicken meat coming from Poland or black pepper from Brazil, it is important to pay the utmost attention.

It is important to observe the origin of the dried figs to avoid nasty surprises – grantennistoscana.it

But when we go to the supermarket the risk is also economic. In fact today many families can’t make it to the end of the month thanks to the tremendous psychological tricks implemented by shopping centres.

The risk is also economic: how to avoid rip-offs

When we go shopping today it is easy to come across bulky but half-empty product packages. In this case, the consumer will be induced to buy high-priced food that he considers cheap. It is important to defend yourself against this pitfall compare the price per kilo of the products and not the simple price.

Let’s avoid the psychological traps that make us spend too much – grantennistoscana.it

But many families are in difficulty when it comes to shopping at the supermarket, also because the psychological tricks put in place by shopping centres, which always manage to make us buy much more food than we need and then we are forced to throw it away. An easy way to defend against this is to draw up a list before entering the supermarket. Let’s prepare one when we’re still at home in which there are actually only the foods we need and if we stick to it the suggestions of the supermarket won’t be able to cheat us.

But another important trick to defend yourself from high prices and the ruses of shopping centers is precisely that of shopping on a full stomach. By now a lot of research has shown that when we shop on an empty stomach we tend to buy much more food than we need. An important tip is also to look not only at the products at eye level but also at those placed on the higher or lower shelves. In fact, the products at eye level are the most convenient ones for the supermarket to sell while those placed on the other shelves are usually more convenient for us.

