Supermarkets open 1 May 2023 in Italy: the list





Also this year, as per tradition, May 1st is celebrated in Italy Workers Day. Schools and offices will remain closed, but some Italian supermarkets, however, will be open, thus giving customers the opportunity to shop even on this day of celebration. But which are the points of sale that will keep the shutters raised on Monday 1st May 2023?

Supermarkets open or closed on May 1st? The list

First of all, it should be pointed out that it is always a good rule to check the actual opening of the points of sale on the official websites, it is possible to offer an overview of the supermarkets that will remain open on May 1st and of those that, instead, will keep the shutters down (here instead it is possible to discover the best 2023 supermarkets in Italy according to Altroconsumo).





The outlets Aldi they will remain open on Monday 1 May 2023. like supermarkets Bennet, Hyper e MD. Many outlets will also be open Lidl e IN’S. There are no unambiguous indications, however, for supermarkets Conad, Penny, Pam e Tiger: several points of sale will remain open, but also and above all in this case it is advisable to reiterate the need to check on the official websites which supermarkets will be active and at what times.





On Labor Day, on the other hand, the points of sale of branded supermarkets will remain closed Coop, Ipercoop ed long S (in this case it is possible that some stores located in less populous cities remain open with reduced hours).

As Unicoop Firenze points out in a note, “the closure falls within the framework of the ‘choice closures’ defined by the cooperative since June 2017 in the context of religious and civil holidays to ‘satisfy the needs of members and customers without forcing consumption’, such as recited a manifesto of the Emilian cooperatives from the 1960s. A choice that aims to guarantee family celebrations for customers, members and employees of the cooperative, trying to keep ethics and business together, cooperative values ​​and economic sustainability”.

Are the shopping malls open on May 1st?

Said of the supermarkets, it is also possible to keep track of the shopping centers which, on Labor Day, will keep the shutters up.





A Romawhere, like every year, the May Day Concert is scheduled, the Maximo shopping centerin the Laurentina area, will be open from 10 to 21 (the Pam inside will have the shutter raised from 8 to 22. The shopping center is also open Dima Shopping, in the Bufalotta district, from 7.30 to 22 (the shops, however, with the exception of the Carrefour supermarket, will remain closed). At the mall Roma East the Panorama store will be open from 8 to 22. On 1 May 2023 the outlet of Castel Romano (opening hours 10-20) and the Da Vinci business park in Fiumicino (opening hours 10-21), while the shopping centers will remain closed Euroma2 e Gate of Rome.

On the Facebook page of the latter commercial exercise we read: “Our Center will be closed on Monday 1 May. We wish you to spend a splendid day in the name of serenity and happiness”.

As for the province of Milanothe mall The center of Arese will be open on Monday 1st May 2023 until 10pm.





The mall The Liliesin Campi Bisenzio, in the province of Firenze will be closed on May 1st. The shopville is also closed for Labor Day The Gru in Grugliasco, in the province of Torino.