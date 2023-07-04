SUPERMOON in progress, the VIDEO is breathtaking! The images » ILMETEO.it

The night between July 3 and 4 was the night of the Supermoon, the first of four full Supermoons of the year, all of which will be between summer and early autumn.

Eyes fixed on the sky, therefore, especially after sunset and at dawn: the Moon will appear about 5% larger and brighter than usual, because in addition to being full it will also be at perigee, i.e. at the minimum distance from the Earth ( equal to 360,149 kilometers against an average distance of just over 384,000 kilometers). This was explained by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, scientific director of the Virtual Telescope Project.

“This first Supermoon of 2023 will be the southernmost full moon of the year, i.e. the one that will rise the least on the Italian horizon: from Rome, for example, we will see it reach a maximum height of only 20 degrees on the night between 3 and July 4, among the stars of the constellation Sagittarius,” explains Masi. The video above.

