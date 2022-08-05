Next Wednesday Ausl Romagna returns to the protagonist at Superquark, broadcast on Rai Uno starting at 21.20. During the in-depth study with science by Piero Angela, a report will be broadcast on the most recent studies relating to the Mummies of Roccapelago, made by the journalist Lorenzo Pinna, with the collaboration of the journalist Tiziana Rambelli, in the laboratories of the Degree of Medicine and Surgery of Forlì, located at the “Morgagni Pierantoni” hospital, as well as at the Roccapelago Museum (Modena).

The journalist’s goal was to tell the most recent studies carried out on the discovery of the Roccapelago Mummies in a cemetery crypt, under the floor of the Church of the Conversion of San Paolo Apostolo. Hundreds of bodies, partly mummified, of the community that lived in the mountains of Pievepelago from the 16th to the 18th century. The shots were taken in the laboratories of the Degree Course of Medicine of the hospital of Forlì, where the Anatomage table, the most advanced virtual dissection system, was used for the study of the mummies, in the CT scan of the hospital’s Radiology. from Forlì, directed by Dr. Emanuela Giampalma and finally to the Roccapelago Museum.

Dr. Mirko Traversari, physical anthropologist, prof. Gianandrea Pasquinelli, Director of the Department of Specialized, Diagnostic and Experimental Medicine of the University of Bologna, Professor Irene Faenza, Full Professor of Human Anatomy at the University of Bologna and Doctor Enrico Petrella, radiologist at the Forlì hospital. Pinna, author of the reports, is a well-known science journalist and has participated in the creation of numerous television programs including Quark and Superquark. He is the author and co-author (together with Piero Angela) also of popular science books. Among the various awards obtained as a popularizer, the European Cortina Ulisse Award.