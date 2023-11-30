Supplement immediately recalled from the market: the reason

Ministry of Health Recalls Well-Known Food Supplement Due to Serious Health Risk

The Ministry of Health has issued a recall of a well-known dietary supplement that is sold in pharmacies, parapharmacies, and herbalist’s shops across Italy. The product, known as Fucus and marketed by Specchiasol Srl, has been withdrawn from the market due to a serious risk to consumer health.

The reason for the recall is the presence of traces of fish, crustaceans, and molluscs in the product that were not declared on the label. This poses a significant risk to individuals who are allergic to these foods, as even small quantities of allergens can have serious consequences.

The affected batches of Fucus Le Erbe Specchiasol are as follows:

– Lot 46065 with Minimum Shelf Life 31/01/2025

– Lot 48742 with Minimum Shelf Life 30/09/2025

– Lot 43051 with Minimum Shelf Life 30/06/2024

– Lot 51041 with Minimum Shelf Life 30/11/2026

The product is sold in packs of 150 tablets and is manufactured at the production plant of Specchiasol SRL in Bussolengo, Verona.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised to return them to the store and request a refund. However, individuals who are not allergic to the foods in question can continue to use the supplement without concerns.

The Ministry of Health urges consumers to take this recall seriously and to check any Fucus Le Erbe Specchiasol products in their possession against the affected batch numbers. The safety and well-being of the public are of utmost importance, and the Ministry is working to ensure that potentially harmful products are removed from the market.