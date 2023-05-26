Supplement with active ingredients of Viagra and Cialis: ministry alert

The Ministry of Health has issued a safety alert for the presence of unauthorized substances in the EpiMen Plus dietary supplement, manufactured in China by a Hong Kong operator and sold by a Croatian distributor. As reported by Croatia on February 23 through the Rasff rapid alert system (notification 2023.1333), the product contains Sildenafil and Tadanafil, which are respectively the active ingredients of the drugs Viagra and Cialis: the presence of the unauthorized substances has been ascertained from product analysis.

The food supplement in questione è venduto in confezioni da due capsule da 450 mg ciascuna, con i numeri di lotto: L20032027, L25032027, L01042027, L10042027, L15042027, L20042027, L25042027, L01052027, L10052027, L15052027, L20052027, L25052027, L15012028, L20012028, L25012028, L30012028, L10022028, L15022028, L20022028, L25022028, L01032028, L05032028 e L10032028.

The supplement object of the alert is also sold online by a Croatian company. The Ministry of Health recommends not to consume the product.

Giulia Crepaldi 25 Maggio 2023