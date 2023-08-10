Home » Supplementary food industry meeting on September 1st, 2023 in Mainz
Health

Supplementary food industry meeting on September 1st, 2023 in Mainz

by admin
Supplementary food industry meeting on September 1st, 2023 in Mainz

Food supplements industry get-together on September 1st, 2023 in Mainz | HEALTH ADHOC

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 4:13 p.m

NO eV

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Supplementary food industry meeting on September 1st, 2023 in Mainz

Mainz – The NEM Association invites you with exciting topics. Companies and professional groups in the industry are cordially invited.

Top speakers with top topics from the business sector:
The following topics await you: News from food law – Dr. jur. Thomas Büttner M.LL
The power of appearance: Success factors for maximum visibility in mail-order pharmacies – Mr. Frank Elvers, Director Sales Maven360 GmbH
Opportunities in the Metaverse” Inspiration through real use cases – from different areas – Frau Isabell Steinhoff
The BioEconomy Center Anklam – Presentation of the Center for Sustainable Management- Prof. Beatrice Großjohann, FPS Anklam GmbH
How ChatGPT Becomes Your Best Contributor – Mr. René Petry, Visible Online Marketing AG
SUCCESSFUL FOUNDATIONS – SMEs of tomorrow – Mr. Mirco Meyer, Diplom-Kaufmann, Competence Center Kastellaun GmbH
More sales with sales psychology – 15 practical impulses that can be implemented directly Mr. Matthias Niggehoff, sales psychology
The nutritional supplements market in Great Britain – framework conditions and trends, Mr. Frank Panizza, IHK Palatinate

The detailed program can be found here www.nem-ev.de.

There are still places available, we look forward to seeing you! Here you get to Registration.

Contact:

Liane Schmidt
Assistant to the Board of Directors
NEM Association of medium-sized European manufacturers and
Distributors of Dietary Supplements &
health products eV
Horst-Uhlig-Str. 3
D – 56291 Laudert
mobile: +49 (0) 171 439 2434
Phone: +49 (0) 6746 8029820
Fax: +49 (0) 6746 8029821
E-Mail: schmidt@nem-ev.de
www.nem-ev.de

See also  Hospital doctors, stop risk masks not to run - Medicine

To the press kit: NEM eV

Login:

News

Search

The press folder

Your contacts at HEALTH ADHOC

Anna to Holly
Senior Media Sales Manager

(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -584Write an email

network

Specialist information

Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court of Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery problems, errors in content or text, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: info@gesundheit-adhoc.de URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de

You may also like

generated bacteria capable of detecting tumor DNA

Exploring Preventive Medicine and Public Health: An Interview...

The Importance of Healthy Eating for Seniors: Practical...

SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”: dying in the...

AIDS, discovery of a new way by which...

Memorandum Mef-Kkr, ministry up to 20% in the...

Clean eating for a week – the nutrition...

Study Shows Walking Less Than 4,000 Steps a...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

“we used a molecular model to synthesize a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy