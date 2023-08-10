Food supplements industry get-together on September 1st, 2023 in Mainz | HEALTH ADHOC

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 4:13 p.m

NO eV

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Supplementary food industry meeting on September 1st, 2023 in Mainz

Mainz – The NEM Association invites you with exciting topics. Companies and professional groups in the industry are cordially invited.

Top speakers with top topics from the business sector:

The following topics await you: News from food law – Dr. jur. Thomas Büttner M.LL

The power of appearance: Success factors for maximum visibility in mail-order pharmacies – Mr. Frank Elvers, Director Sales Maven360 GmbH

Opportunities in the Metaverse” Inspiration through real use cases – from different areas – Frau Isabell Steinhoff

The BioEconomy Center Anklam – Presentation of the Center for Sustainable Management- Prof. Beatrice Großjohann, FPS Anklam GmbH

How ChatGPT Becomes Your Best Contributor – Mr. René Petry, Visible Online Marketing AG

SUCCESSFUL FOUNDATIONS – SMEs of tomorrow – Mr. Mirco Meyer, Diplom-Kaufmann, Competence Center Kastellaun GmbH

More sales with sales psychology – 15 practical impulses that can be implemented directly Mr. Matthias Niggehoff, sales psychology

The nutritional supplements market in Great Britain – framework conditions and trends, Mr. Frank Panizza, IHK Palatinate

The detailed program can be found here www.nem-ev.de.

There are still places available, we look forward to seeing you! Here you get to Registration.

Contact:

Liane Schmidt

Assistant to the Board of Directors

NEM Association of medium-sized European manufacturers and

Distributors of Dietary Supplements &

health products eV

Horst-Uhlig-Str. 3

D – 56291 Laudert

mobile: +49 (0) 171 439 2434

Phone: +49 (0) 6746 8029820

Fax: +49 (0) 6746 8029821

E-Mail: schmidt@nem-ev.de

www.nem-ev.de

