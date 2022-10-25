The Ministry of Health reported the recall of three batches of supplements due to a probable chemical risk

In the past few hours, the report of the recall for a probable chemical risk of three batches of supplements belonging to a well-known brand has been disseminated. In particular, the recall was carried out for an overdose beyond the legal limits of vitamins A and D, present in some packs. These vitamins, which are usually good for our body, in high quantities can be harmful and, therefore, have the opposite effect than usual.

Excessive intake of vitamin A can be dangerous for the human body. In fact, it can cause intense headaches and even hair loss. Excessive consumption of vitamin D, on the other hand, can create stomach and tummy problems, causing nausea and vomiting. An excess of vitamin D is also linked to the increase in blood pressure and, therefore, the possibility of developing arterial hypertension. It is therefore necessary to avoid in any way the excessive consumption of substances which, taken in the right doses, are instead very good for our body.

Lots of Supplements Withdrawn: The Details

In particular, the report concerns the recall of three batches of branded supplements Mycli Bath H24 Micro Omega 3.0. The name or business name of the FBO in whose name the product is marketed is: Perlapelle Srl Via Torricelli, 24 – 31020 Villorba (TV). The production batches withdrawn are the following: U149371 – U149370 – 22P0068. The identification mark of the factory / manufacturer is Catalent Italy SPA. The manufacturer’s name is always Catalent Italy SPA. The plant is located in Aprilia, in the province of Latina, at km 20 + 100 of via Nettunense.

The expiry dates or minimum storage terms are as follows: for Lots U149371 and U149370, the expiry date is May 2024, while the other batch expires in February 2025. The packs consist of 180 tablets weighing 280 grams or 60 tablets weighing 96 grams. Operators advise consumers to discontinue use of the product Micro Omega 3.0 and to return the packages to the pharmacy for reimbursement. This is not the first report of withdrawn branded lots Mycli Bath H24 Micro Omega 3.0. Just last week, we reported the announcement of the recall of another batch of this type. For more information, click on the link below.

