Supplements: how and when they help us

Contemporary life leads to eating rarely fresh food with the right balance of macro and micronutrients and tends to induce a diet rich in industrial food and comfort food, with little nutritional value and with additives and preservatives. This, combined with little physical exercise, stress and little sleep, leads to altering the metabolism, i.e. the chemical reactions that make the body function regularly. From here arise symptoms such as malaise, greater vulnerability to disease and the acceleration of ageing and degenerative processes.

What are supplements and what advantages do they give us

Supplements are preparations composed of plants, plant extracts and minerals rich in substances aimed at “integrate” our nutritional deficiencies. They represent a natural approach to health and well-being and can be an alternative choice of prevention, support of the body or complement to a therapy. In practice, they “compensate” and prevent micro deficiencies, helping to rebalance the body with a gradual action but their usage it must be constant because they don’t have quick effects. In general, they do not have side effects, do not interfere with drugs and have few contraindications, but it is good to remember that they are not a substitute for a healthy life nor conventional medicine.

When can a supplement be useful?

There are certain situations where taking supplements is recommended. Let’s see the most typical:

Unbalanced nutrition : overweight, feeling of heaviness or detoxification needs of the organism

: overweight, feeling of heaviness or detoxification needs of the organism Psychophysical decline : weakness, physical or mental tiredness, convalescence, prevention of seasonal ailments

: weakness, physical or mental tiredness, convalescence, prevention of seasonal ailments Signs of deficiencies : insomnia, poor digestion, sluggish bowel, circulation problems, dehydrated skin, hair loss, brittle nails

: insomnia, poor digestion, sluggish bowel, circulation problems, dehydrated skin, hair loss, brittle nails Life stages: changes in nutritional needs, biorhythm, hormonal imbalances, increased wrinkles, exam periods, sports competitions, stress, anxiety, menopause

How to choose the right supplement

Each person is a unique and wonderful universe and each natural solution It depends on your needs and your psychophysical profile. Awareness should be developed that symptoms or body signals may indicate a deficiency and therefore aim for the correct product. When choosing, it is essential to hire only the necessary supplements and therefore carefully inquire about the ingredients, composition and substances to identify the right ones, also making use of the opinion of professionals.

