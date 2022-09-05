The US Prevention Services Task Force (Uspstf) has issued a far from flattering verdict about multivitamin supplements consumed in the absence of documented nutritional deficiencies to prevent cardiovascular disease or cancer. The technicians of this independent agency – which provides recommendations to the government to protect the health of citizens – say that taking vitamins in pills, tablets or sachets is useless if the tests do not clearly say that there is a specific lack of one or more of these substances. in our blood, and thereby confirm what has been highlighted by various scientific studies.

Folic acid, a severe deficiency associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s by Viola Rita 25 March 2022



The advice of the attending physician and the ideal diet

But this is not just an opinion: the US doctors with this stance are writing the new rules that doctors should adhere to when advising their clients. Which, even in our country, happens more and more often, with the consequent outlay of money by patients.

Over 80 studies have been reviewed, with the aim of updating after seven years the efficacy data regarding the protection against cardiovascular diseases and cancers: leading causes of death in Western countries. The response, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (Jama), leaves no room for doubt. By eating in a healthy and balanced way, there is no need to resort to supplements to reduce the chances of getting sick. And if the doctor has any doubts, he should not prescribe at random, but check them with adequate tests before indicating to the client the purchase of supplements, not reimbursed by the National Health Service.

Vitamin D, is it useful to fight Covid? And how much do you need? The quiz edited by Cinzia Lucchelli 02 April 2022



Although in the collective imagination they are considered as “allies” for health, supplements by themselves do not reduce the risk of seeing the heart get sick or a tumor growing in the body. This is the message that emerges from the extensive review conducted by US researchers, whose intent was to test four hypotheses: the reduction of the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and cancers and the analogous data relating to mortality. Always for both conditions. Despite the large number of studies reviewed, “the evidence is insufficient to determine whether the risks or benefits of supplementation with single micronutrients or multivitamin compositions prevail”: this is what has been put in black and white in the paper.

Vitamin D against fractures? Counter order, it’s not that effective by Simone Valesini July 29, 2022



What the WHO says: sometimes even negative effects

Position similar to that expressed on this side of the Atlantic by the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). “The evidence is still too weak to recommend the use of supplements,” the agency’s experts warn in the European Code against Cancer. As for the possible negative effect in progress, “the intervention studies that tested them did not establish any benefit”. On the contrary: “In some cases they have found negative effects, especially in the consumption of high doses”.

Vitamin E and beta-carotene

The recall concerns vitamin E and beta-carotene, precursor of vitamin A. According to US experts, “we can conclude with moderate certainty that the damage caused by supplementing beta-carotene outweighs the benefits for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or cancer”. In fact, several studies have shown that the regular intake of this micronutrient by smokers or people exposed to asbestos for a long time in professional settings increases the risk of developing lung cancer. As for vitamin A, moderate doses can reduce the mineral density of bones and pave the way for osteoporosis. The high ones, on the other hand, are potentially toxic to the liver and teratogenic: that is, capable of causing malformations in the development of a fetus. Vitamin D, if taken in excess, represents a risk for the ability to increase calcium levels in the blood and promote the formation of kidney stones.

Cancer Supplements: A study tested resistant starch by Tina Simoniello July 29, 2022



Supplements and oncological diseases: be very careful

“The habit of using vitamin and mineral supplements for the alleged prevention of oncological or cardiovascular diseases is extremely widespread, even in our country”, is the message spread by the Italian Association of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition (Adi) and by the movement Slow Medicine: “But the real effective prevention is that represented by the correct habits of life: healthy eating, physical activity, abstention from smoking and limitation of the use of alcohol”. Aspects that, as noted in an editorial signed by a group of internists from Northwestern University in Chicago, are struggling to emerge due to the strong commercial pressure that promotes the use of supplements. So far, prevention.

But the repercussions related to the use of supplements also affect those who are already ill with cancer. ADI recalls how, “if they take it, it is very important to communicate it to doctors, because these products can alter the results of laboratory tests even in a significant way”.

Heart door Omega-3, how many are needed to lower (a little) the pressure by Federico Mereta 01 August 2022



One of the latest studies conducted in this area involved a group of women with breast cancer. The conclusions reported in the work published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by a group of American white coats, under the aegis of Kathy Albain, co-director of Loyola University (Chicago) Breast Cancer Center. “Using antioxidants during chemotherapy may increase the risk of relapse and death in breast cancer patients.”

In addition to the risk of nullifying the effectiveness of cancer treatments, the action of supplements could add to the effects of the therapies, with the risk of increasing the toxicity of the treatments and therefore the complications for patients.

In summary, the take-home message is the one reported by the IARC in the European Code against Cancer: “If you have already been diagnosed with cancer, avoid taking any nutritional support without first consulting your doctor”.