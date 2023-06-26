Supplements, which ones to choose to match your diet (some are very cheap)

The discussion related to the cohabitation between diet and supplements deserves to be explored. And it is necessary to make use of the most suitable type to be able to lose weight effectively.

Diet and supplements, two components that can go hand in hand in a profitable way. The path aimed at losing weight can continue for the better if we also go through the intake of specific products specially designed to make improvements to our body.

But the binomial consisting of diet and supplements must be properly evaluated, because there can also be important pitfalls in this sense. There is a jungle of supplements that are in fact made within the limits of current regulations. The inconvenience occurs especially for those products outside the European Uniondue to the fact that in other parts of the world, such as South America and Asia, there are not the same strict regulations as the EU.

However, one must never go lightly when it comes to diet and supplements. This is why it is a must to always ask for a consultation first to a dietitian or nutritionistwithout instead giving in to the sirens of promises of immediate and effortless weight loss.

Diet and supplements, which ones to take?

Supplements are meant to provide a surplus of proteins and minerals and to fortify the body during the period in which a certain diet is followed. Which must obviously be as healthy but complete as possible, and it will have to give us vitamins, proteins, fibers, antioxidants, mineralsthe right amount of carbohydrates and fat.

And as their name suggests, their task is precisely to integrate with their content what we are unable to assimilate in the right quantities with the diet. A supplement makes up for this deficit by providing us with everything we need.

And so here are some dietary supplements that can respectively contain specific vitamins, mineral salts, proteins, omega 3 and so on. Although these are not medicinal products, supplements still require the opinion of a doctor because there could be consequences.

Their choice should never be constrained by non-priority factors such as price or their flavour, on the contrary. We will have to take only what will actually be useful for our well-being.

Supplements to lose weight but not only

And then we will have to respect the reference dosages, as well as choose supplements that have adequate protection for the stomach and against the possible onset of allergic reactions.

An excellent piece of advice that our treating doctor and a nutritional expert will certainly give us is to take advantage of a multivitamin supplementwhich provides more comprehensive coverage of any low vitamin concentrations that need to be addressed.

But it must be said that age and gender can be binding. The types of existing supplements that can be taken in parallel with a diet are those:

energetic (they provide us with more energy and lots of vitamins B and C); hydro saline (they give a certain amount of mineral salts and make you sweat a lot); protein and amino acid-based (used for the reconstruction of injured muscle tissue or to strengthen them); vitamins and multivitamins (they give us a specific vitamin or a series of vitamins against deficiencies); nutritional (in particular they provide antioxidants and support for nutrition).

Going on a diet respecting all the guidelines of a certified expert in the field of nutrition represents the practice.

Things to always keep in mind

But this purpose can be further favored by taking specific supplements, the type of which can be indicated to us by a reference expert.

And this thing will lead us to have the road downhill, substantially, with the daily intake of products that are exclusively recognized and purchased through lawful channels. Be careful instead of those supplements that are sold on shady websites, the Ministry of Health has intervened many times in blocking the sale of these items.

Price alone cannot and should not guide us, even if it is possible to find pure quality supplements at relatively low cost.

We always keep in mind an aspect that is connected to taking supplements during the summer. And which their functioning in terms of weight lossprecisely to meet possible unexpected health events.

