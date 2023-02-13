Home Health Supplements, with someone you risk big: it’s not always what you think
Health

Supplements, with someone you risk big: it’s not always what you think

by admin
Supplements, with someone you risk big: it’s not always what you think


Do you think all supplements are good for your health? Well that’s not always the case, with some big risks.

Some believe that for the health of one’s body but above all for our immune system and to protect it from any inflammation it is very important to use supplements. Many times these provide the nutrients needed to complement a suboptimal diet and can help compensate for a nutritional deficiency not solved by feeding. There are, however, supplements that can create problems and that are not as you think.

Supplements, here’s which ones are dangerous (Grantennistoscana.it)

It is very important to state that supplements, as also underlined by the legislation that regulates their production and placing on the market, must never be replaced, offered or considered as an alternative to a healthy, varied and balanced diet. These must be used in conjunction with a healthy diet, activity associated with sport and leisure.

Many often ask the question about what these supplements are for and we answer you by stating that the supplement is needed to feel stronger, more dynamic, to lose weight, to perform more at work and in study, to counteract mental and physical tiredness , to improve hair growth and , to compensate for a specific nutritional deficiency.

Obviously each supplement is important and has its use:

  • Protein supplements: they are suitable for athletes who undergo intense training or training aimed at increasing muscle mass and for those who go through periods of fatigue and psychophysical stress.
  • Energy supplementsi: They are used as food supplements by athletes before or during a long-lasting workout, as a source of energy.
  • Supplements for sleep: for these, those based on melatonin are useful
  • Supplements for the nervous system: potassium, while among vitamins biotin and vitamin B6.
See also  Saeed Amidi: "Robots and cryptocurrencies, get ready for the future"

To these listed, however, there are some that it would be better not to ingest because they do more harm than good.

Supplements that are better not to ingest

Some doctors and researchers experts in dietary supplements and supplements, identical for years now which supplements can be considered potentially dangerous to the health of the individual. The risks are serious and include organ damage (mainly liver), cancer, and cardiac arrest.

Supplements to use
Supplement, which ones to watch out for (grantennistoscana.it)

Experts agree that none of these that we will list shortly brings benefits to our body.

Among these are:

  1. Aconite
  2. Woodland Beard
  3. common camedrium
  4. Celandine
  5. Consolidates
  6. Powdered green tea extract
  7. Lobelia
  8. Caffeine powder
  9. Yohimbe

Antonella Boccassile

You may also like

here’s what to do if you can’t do...

The secrets of a lasting couple, interview with...

first day of internship at the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” for...

Care the life, the video tutorial series produced...

the victims are 35 thousand – breaking latest...

In Lombardy, a slight recovery of the flu...

The force of nature: heals the mind and...

Severe alopecia areata, applications for aid for the...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Berlusconi against Zelensky: Fi:...

A genetic test to prevent deafness in newborns

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy