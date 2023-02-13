Do you think all supplements are good for your health? Well that’s not always the case, with some big risks.

Some believe that for the health of one’s body but above all for our immune system and to protect it from any inflammation it is very important to use supplements. Many times these provide the nutrients needed to complement a suboptimal diet and can help compensate for a nutritional deficiency not solved by feeding. There are, however, supplements that can create problems and that are not as you think.

It is very important to state that supplements, as also underlined by the legislation that regulates their production and placing on the market, must never be replaced, offered or considered as an alternative to a healthy, varied and balanced diet. These must be used in conjunction with a healthy diet, activity associated with sport and leisure.

Many often ask the question about what these supplements are for and we answer you by stating that the supplement is needed to feel stronger, more dynamic, to lose weight, to perform more at work and in study, to counteract mental and physical tiredness , to improve hair growth and , to compensate for a specific nutritional deficiency.

Obviously each supplement is important and has its use:

Protein supplements: they are suitable for athletes who undergo intense training or training aimed at increasing muscle mass and for those who go through periods of fatigue and psychophysical stress.

they are suitable for athletes who undergo intense training or training aimed at increasing muscle mass and for those who go through periods of fatigue and psychophysical stress. Energy supplements i: They are used as food supplements by athletes before or during a long-lasting workout, as a source of energy.

i: They are used as food supplements by athletes before or during a long-lasting workout, as a source of energy. Supplements for sleep : for these, those based on melatonin are useful

: for these, those based on melatonin are useful Supplements for the nervous system: potassium, while among vitamins biotin and vitamin B6.

To these listed, however, there are some that it would be better not to ingest because they do more harm than good.

Supplements that are better not to ingest

Some doctors and researchers experts in dietary supplements and supplements, identical for years now which supplements can be considered potentially dangerous to the health of the individual. The risks are serious and include organ damage (mainly liver), cancer, and cardiac arrest.

Experts agree that none of these that we will list shortly brings benefits to our body.

Among these are:

Aconite Woodland Beard common camedrium Celandine Consolidates Powdered green tea extract Lobelia Caffeine powder Yohimbe

Antonella Boccassile

