Central demands of the alliance “We supply Germany (WvD)”, to which the Federal Guild Association for Orthopedic Technology (BIV-OT) belongs, are the introduction of lead contracts, arbitration boards with equal representation and simplified approval for supply. The aim is to reduce bureaucracy and to improve the transparency and quality of care.

“Our current care system, with its jumble of over 1,000 individual contracts between payers and service providers, suffers from excessive bureaucracy, a lack of transparency for the insured and competition that is at the expense of quality and holistic care“, explain Kirsten Abel and Patrick Grunau, General Secretaries of “We supply Germany”. A criticism with which WvD is not alone: ​​It was only in 2022 that the Federal Social Security Office (BAS) called for reforms, including a reduction in contracts and more transparency. With the position paper “Securing supply”, WvD is now presenting its own reform proposals for the political discussion.

“We call for the system of individual contracts to be replaced by master contracts, which are negotiated between the cost bearers and the relevant umbrella organizations of the service providers“, Grunau and Abel continue. This enables uniform framework conditions and verifiable standards in care, billing and digitization. In one fell swoop, the bureaucracy costs would be reduced and the care services for the insured would be more transparent. The resources freed up can then be used in the care of the patients as well as effective quality controlling flow through the payers.

The position paper also shows further proposals for arbitration procedures and reforms in the licensing of service providers. “A good supply of aids enables millions of people to participate in society and be mobile. In addition, it minimizes the consequences of illnesses, for example in the case of diabetes, and avoids secondary diseases. With our position paper, we offer politicians concrete suggestions as to how the supply system can be reformed in the sense of a high-quality supply close to home and we are available for discussions.”emphasize Abel and Grunau.

The most important suggestions at a glance:

Master contracts instead of individual contracts: The more than 1,000 individual contracts between cost bearers and service providers are to be replaced by lead contracts, which are negotiated between the cost bearers and the relevant umbrella organizations. The master contracts represent framework agreements that set the scope of services, quality of results and uniform and verifiable standards in care. Reform of arbitration procedures: If contract negotiations are broken off, a permanent arbitration board, made up of equal numbers of payers and service providers, should mediate. This can make binding decisions for both sides and thus prevent gaps in supply. Simplified admission to supply: In the course of the introduction of lead contracts, the approval of service providers for care is to be newly regulated. In the future, every service provider who acquires a prequalification should, may and must provide care in their respective region. In this way, current supply gaps can be closed. Focus on the care process instead of individual aids: In the future, care standards with a focus on the care process and goals are to be defined with binding inclusion of the guidelines, care pathways and recommendations of the responsible medical specialist societies. This requires the involvement of the service providers in the bodies of joint self-government.

Background:

As early as the end of 2022, a WvD industry survey showed that almost two-thirds of medical aid service providers spend more than 30 percent of their time on bureaucracy and documentation obligations alone. The variety of contracts with the health insurance companies was mentioned as a main driver of the bureaucracy. You can download more information about the survey here.

