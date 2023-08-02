Support and Demand: Business Organizations, Trade Unions, and Professional Associations Rally Behind the Creation of a Faculty of Medicine at the University of Burgos

Title: Business Organizations, Unions, and Associations Rally Behind University of Burgos’ Demand for a Faculty of Medicine

Business organizations, trade unions, and professional associations have expressed their unwavering support for Manuel Pérez Mateos, Rector of the University of Burgos (UBU), in his call for the creation of a Faculty of Medicine. In his plea to social agents, Mateos highlighted the pressing need for an expanded healthcare education system, taking into account the shortage of doctors in the region. The collective voices backing his cause stress the potential positive impact it would have on the community, extending far beyond the academic sphere.

The President of the Confederation of Business Associations (FAE), Miguel Ángel Benavente, emphasized the significance of establishing a Faculty of Medicine at UBU. This move would help showcase the university’s Hospital Universitario de Burgos (HUBU) and address the evident scarcity of professionals brought to light by recent expansion in faculties in Valladolid and Salamanca. Benavente sees this as a “political decision,” firmly placing the responsibility on the Junta de Castilla y León, and views it as an opportunity to fuel the development of the Burgos region through increased revenue generated by the influx of students.

However, Benavente extended his support beyond just creating a Faculty of Medicine, advocating for an increase in the number of Nursing degree places offered at UBU. This measure would contribute to the effective functioning of the university and allow for the consolidation of careers related to healthcare, according to Antonio Méndez Pozo, President of the Chamber of Commerce. Benavente emphasized that the exceptional conditions present in Burgos, coupled with the existence of HUBU and the surge in opportunities at other universities in the region, make it an ideal location for a Faculty of Medicine.

The backing from business organizations, trade unions, and professional associations further strengthens the case for a Faculty of Medicine at UBU, elevating the urgency to address the shortage of doctors and the potential economic benefits for the region. The support of these influential stakeholders highlights the importance of collaborating across sectors for the betterment of healthcare education and the overall well-being of the Burgos community.

