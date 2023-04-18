Support good diabetes control with healthy nutrition – the #DiabetesDialogue with expert tips

Live drawing from #DiabetesDialog on March 16 (Image source: @Sanofi)

Frankfurt, April 11, 2023. Insulin plays an important role in the treatment of diabetes. At the same time, the topic of nutrition is an important aspect for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, with which the therapy can be supported in a self-determined manner. The information campaign “Know what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS” initiated by Sanofi provided information on this. How can I eat well and balanced? What do I have to pay particular attention to as a person with diabetes? The virtual expert talk #DiabetesDialog provided answers every minute.

Stay motivated when it comes to nutrition – with practical tips and small goals

Two experts took the time to answer the many questions from those affected. At the beginning of the talk, Prof. Andreas Pfeiffer, diabetologist and nutritionist at the Berlin Charité, cleared up a misconception: “Patients with diabetes tend to omit carbohydrates as much as possible because they cause the greatest increase in blood sugar. But we now know that a low-carbohydrate diet is not healthy, not even for people with diabetes.” Instead, you should keep an eye on all nutrients. Prof. Matthias Blüher, diabetologist and obesity researcher at the University of Leipzig: “We recommend a diet rich in vitamins, vegetables and fruit. But you shouldn’t forget that fruit can contain a lot of sugar, for example grapes.” But how can people with diabetes stay motivated to stick to a healthy and balanced diet and exercise regularly? Both experts see the key to this in small objectives and an individual approach. After all, every person with diabetes is unique. This also applies to optimal nutrition. In order to support your personal path to a permanently healthy diet, it is also advisable to attend regular training courses with diabetes advisors – even after many years with the disease.

An important message from the two experts was: Choosing your preferred diet can help you stay motivated. Mediterranean diet, for example, is excellent for people with diabetes. A vegetarian or vegan diet is also possible without any problems if attention is paid to the composition of the meals.

Long-term blood sugar value: Healthier under 7

In the course of the 30-minute #DiabetesDialogue, it became increasingly clear: For people with diabetes, the right diet plays a key role in achieving good blood sugar control. “The campaign is called “Healthier under 7″ and thus refers to long-term blood sugar,” says Prof. Blüher. The campaign thus refers to the long-term blood sugar value, which in most cases should be individually agreed within the target corridor of around 6.5 to 7.5 percent. The better the blood sugar control, the lower the risk of serious complications such as a heart attack or stroke.

#DiabetesDialog again on cholesterol day

Last year, #DiabetesDialog had a special on Cholesterol Day. There was a great deal of interest, which is why there is a special edition on the topic of cholesterol and lipid management this year on June 16 at 4:30 p.m.

About “Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS”

“Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS” listens to people with diabetes, gives them answers to their open questions and supports them in leading a better life with the disease. Since 2005, the diabetes education campaign has been cooperating with specialist societies, patient organizations and the media. With Sanofi as the initiator, there are more than 20 partners with a common goal behind “Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS”: Adiposity Foundation, ÄrzteZeitung, Blood Sugar Lounge, cholesterin and Co. eV (CholCo), the general practitioner, German diabetic federal government V. (DDB), German Diabetes Federation e. V. (DDF), German Diabetes Aid – People with Diabetes e. V. (DDH-M), German Diabetes Foundation (DDS), German Society for the Prevention and Rehabilitation of Cardiovascular Diseases e. V. (DGPR), DiabetesJournal, Diabetes Zeitung, Diabetologists eG Baden-Württemberg, DiaExpert, Deutscher Tanzsportverband e. V. (DTV), EKF Diagnostics, gesundheit.com, gesundheitswirtschaft rhein-main e. V., HealthCapital, herzmedizin, Insulinclub.de, LZ Health Report, Nature + Pharmacy, Association of Diabetes Advice and Training Professions e. V. (VDBD).

