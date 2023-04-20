Support in the fight against Ebola

23. September 2014. The current Ebola outbreak in West Africa is the worst epidemic since the virus was discovered in 1976. The Federal Government has promised rapid German support in the fight against the Ebola virus. The crisis team at the Federal Foreign Office coordinates Germany’s overall humanitarian aid. The Federal Ministry of Health is taking a number of measures to help the affected countries fight the epidemic and contain the further spread of the disease.

Experts from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNITM) have been in the crisis region since April 2014. The experts provide on-site support with the analysis of samples for Ebola in mobile laboratories specially provided for this purpose. This allows sick people to be clearly identified, treated accordingly and isolated. Due to the high workload, the team changes every four weeks. In addition, RKI epidemiologists were sent to the WHO headquarters in Geneva and directly to Liberia.

For the period from 2014 to 2016, the BMG is funding a training program run by the RKI (“Ebola Project”), with which medical staff are trained in how to deal with highly infectious patients. The program is aimed at the countries bordering the areas affected by Ebola. This should enable the local medical staff to identify patients infected with Ebola and to treat them appropriately. This is the only way to stop further spread. The first team of experts is scheduled to start work in a few weeks. The program will be significantly expanded again in 2015. The aim is to strengthen the health systems of the surrounding countries, to prepare the states for dealing with Ebola and thus to contain the further uncontrolled spread of the epidemic.

In addition, the BMG supported and helped organize the admission of a Senegalese WHO employee infected with Ebola for medical treatment to the Competence and Treatment Center North in Hamburg.

The Federal Ministry of Health also intends to fund two disease control projects from 2014 to 2017, a clinical study with a vaccine against Ebola as part of the German Center for Infection Research and research at the Paul Ehrlich Institute to develop a therapy with hyperimmune plasma .

Departmental meeting on German engagement

In view of the dramatic situation in West Africa, a departmental meeting on German engagement in the fight against the Ebola epidemic took place on September 19, 2014 at the Federal Foreign Office. In addition to supporting the United Nations crisis plan, the state secretaries have agreed on further concrete measures.

