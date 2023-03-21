Ready to go on new cycle of free webinarsi organized by Italian Alzheimer Federation. Five scheduled appointments with the general title “The person with dementia: how to best support them”.

From Wednesday 29 March to Monday 22 May, is offered to family members and caregivers the opportunity to explore issues concerning the daily relationship with the person with dementia, providing useful advice and practical strategies to take better care of those experiencing this condition. During the webinars, topics relating to the entire life path of the person will be explored, from the activities of stimulation and adaptation of the environment to the risks of pharmacological therapies, up to the delicate topic of the end of life and palliative care.

It begins Wednesday 29 March with “Simple strategies for daily activities together with the person with dementia”: Martina Artusioccupational therapist at the Alzheimer Nucleus of the Golgi Institute in Abbiategrasso, will give practical suggestions on how best to manage everyday life with the person with dementia.

The second webinar will be held Wednesday 5th April and will be held by the psychologist and psychotherapist Frances Arosiothat with “Being next to a person with dementia: knowing and welcoming” it will offer useful indications for understanding the behaviors and needs of the person with dementia and thus being able to relate and communicate in the best possible way.

Speaker of the meeting of Monday April 17, by title “The management of behavioral crises in the light of the results of the RECage project”will be Sara Fascendini, geriatrician in charge of the Alzheimer’s Center FERB Onlus of Gazzaniga (BG). The RECage project is a European study that was created with the aim of evaluating the effectiveness of the SCU-B model (Special Unit for Behavioral Disorders of People with Dementia), i.e. a method of intervention aimed at people with dementia and their family members and caregivers and provided in special care units.

Monday 15th May date instead with Oscar Corlioncologist and director of the Pain and Palliative Care Research Unit of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research, whose speech will focus on “Palliative care in dementia”.

The scheduled webinar will close the cycle Monday 22nd May by title “The risks of polypharmacy in the person with dementia”. Alessandro Nobles, researcher at the Health Policy Research Department at the Mario Negri Institute, he will illustrate the possible dangers and precautions necessary in the management of pharmacological treatments for patients with other chronic diseases in addition to dementia.

The webinars – held by specialists who deal with dementia and actively collaborate with the Alzheimer’s Federation – will take place online live on the zoom platform always from 17.30 to 19. To participate, you must register by filling out the form available at the link bit.ly/alzheimer_webinar_2023. The recordings of the appointments will then be made available on the social channels of the Alzheimer Italia Federation (Facebook – YouTube – Twitter).

In apertura foto di @Kathy Greenblat – Love, Loss and Laughter, Lyon Press 2012