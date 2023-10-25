SUR vote is an important step towards greening agriculture

IBMA, umbrella association of biological crop protection product manufacturers A/D

Protection of soil, water and biodiversity

The European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment and Food Safety (ENVI) has voted in favor of the regulation on the sustainable use of plant protection products (SUR). This vote is crucial because it is an important step towards sustainable agriculture. SUR creates the conditions to secure food production and at the same time protect biodiversity, soil and water. “Today’s vote also includes proposals for an EU-wide definition of biological plant protection, its use in sensitive areas, and the acceleration of the approval process for biological control measures,” says Jennifer Lewis, Managing Director of IBMA Global (International Association of Manufacturers of Biological Plant Protection Products) . The draft allows the potential of alternatives such as biological pest control to be better exploited. Pests and diseases can be combated effectively and in an environmentally friendly manner using biological plant protection products.

