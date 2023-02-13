Home Health Surely you have aspirin in the house, but you don’t use it that way | Beyond belief
Health

Surely you have aspirin in the house, but you don’t use it that way | Beyond belief

by admin
Surely you have aspirin in the house, but you don’t use it that way | Beyond belief


We all have aspirin at home, a drug that helps against headaches and flu in general. However, not everyone uses it as we are about to tell you, something truly absurd and exceptional at the same time.

This over-the-counter drug is one of the best known analgesics available on the market, it is a medicine that we can all buy and which can help us in very different situations.

Aspirin as you’ve never used it before (IlGranata.it)

Just its ductility and very few side effects make it a drug used, although perhaps before taking any medicine it would be better to consult a specialized doctor who can give us the right advice to follow.

At the base of the drug is acetylsalicylic acid or ASA which is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory of the salicylate family. All this takes us far back in time to when even Herodotus in the Histories specified that there is a people very resistant to diseases who usually ate willow leaves. Hippocrates, what we know as the father of medicine. in the fifth century BC he spoke of a bitter powder which was extracted from the bark of the willow and which was used to relieve pain.

This special plant was also used by Assyrians, Egyptians, Sumerians and even Native Americans. Moving on to the modern era, we arrive in 1757 when the Reverend Edward Stone discovers the beneficial effects of willow bark. Six years later he writes a letter, which has become famous, to the Royal Society in which he explains the use of the substance for human health. But now let’s discover a different use for it.

See also  Valentine's Day, free HIV tests at the Ca' Foncello hospital

Do you know that you can use aspirin in an alternative way?

You can make an alternative use of aspirin even at home that will leave you speechless. Not everyone knows that this method can give you a sensational revolution even at home. In fact, it can also be the protagonist in the washing machine. If you put a simple aspirin in the laundry before washing it you will see it shine incredibly, as no detergent can.

Over the counter aspirin
The secrets of Aspirin (Ansa) – IlGranata.it

In addition, aspirin can free clothing from halos. It is a homemade method, which our grandmothers used, but which really works and manages to give results never seen before. Some people dissolve five aspirins in water and pour it into the washing machine before laundry. This makes the garments ready to live a new life even if it will take six to eight hours to have the desired and long-awaited effect. And now what will you do? Will you rush to try this trick? We are sure that if you try, you will have a truly sensational surprise.

You may also like

Here’s Why Chamomile Helps You Sleep: The Shocking...

“Just don’t afford it” – breaking latest news

possible serious health risks, the EMA is investigating,...

Gimbe, 2 out of 3 without 4/a Covid...

Sethu sings the song “Cause perse” – Soliti...

How many cookies can you eat for snack?...

“I have a hernia, is it serious?” Here...

Covid: 75% Kraken in the USA, other variants...

Sampdoria-Inter 0-0 | Live Serie A

Reports on activity projects

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy