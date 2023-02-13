We all have aspirin at home, a drug that helps against headaches and flu in general. However, not everyone uses it as we are about to tell you, something truly absurd and exceptional at the same time.

This over-the-counter drug is one of the best known analgesics available on the market, it is a medicine that we can all buy and which can help us in very different situations.

Just its ductility and very few side effects make it a drug used, although perhaps before taking any medicine it would be better to consult a specialized doctor who can give us the right advice to follow.

At the base of the drug is acetylsalicylic acid or ASA which is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory of the salicylate family. All this takes us far back in time to when even Herodotus in the Histories specified that there is a people very resistant to diseases who usually ate willow leaves. Hippocrates, what we know as the father of medicine. in the fifth century BC he spoke of a bitter powder which was extracted from the bark of the willow and which was used to relieve pain.

This special plant was also used by Assyrians, Egyptians, Sumerians and even Native Americans. Moving on to the modern era, we arrive in 1757 when the Reverend Edward Stone discovers the beneficial effects of willow bark. Six years later he writes a letter, which has become famous, to the Royal Society in which he explains the use of the substance for human health. But now let’s discover a different use for it.

Do you know that you can use aspirin in an alternative way?

You can make an alternative use of aspirin even at home that will leave you speechless. Not everyone knows that this method can give you a sensational revolution even at home. In fact, it can also be the protagonist in the washing machine. If you put a simple aspirin in the laundry before washing it you will see it shine incredibly, as no detergent can.

In addition, aspirin can free clothing from halos. It is a homemade method, which our grandmothers used, but which really works and manages to give results never seen before. Some people dissolve five aspirins in water and pour it into the washing machine before laundry. This makes the garments ready to live a new life even if it will take six to eight hours to have the desired and long-awaited effect. And now what will you do? Will you rush to try this trick? We are sure that if you try, you will have a truly sensational surprise.

