Surge in Syphilis and HIV Cases Raises Alarm in Cagliari: An Examination of the Trend

Record Numbers of Syphilis and HIV Cases Raise Alarm in Cagliari

Cagliari, Italy – The Infectious Diseases department of the Santissima Trinità hospital is sounding the alarm as the city experiences a record number of syphilis and HIV cases this year. Directed by Goffredo Angioni, the department is witnessing an exponential increase that is causing concern among healthcare professionals.

Dr. Angioni explains that these findings need to be understood within a broader context. Recent data from the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) indicates a continuous increase in the notification rates of syphilis infections in Europe until 2019, which reached a historic high. After a decrease in 2020 due to under-notifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall EU notification rate increased again in 2021. Italy also reported a steady increase in syphilis cases since 2005, with a slight slowdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 emergency.

The Santissima Trinità hospital’s Infectious Diseases Clinic in Cagliari has recorded even more significant growth, with cases rising from 19 in 2015 to 65 in the first ten months of 2023. The projection suggests that the year will end with around 80 cases, highlighting an exponential increase compared to previous years.

In addition to the alarming surge in syphilis cases, Italy is also witnessing a reversal in the trend of HIV infections. For approximately a decade, the country has seen a constant reduction in HIV cases. However, this positive trend is expected to be completely overturned this year. The clinic in Cagliari has observed a tripling in new HIV cases compared to 2022.

Syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum, is the third most common bacterial STI globally. It is primarily transmitted through sexual contact but can also be transmitted congenitally or through other exposures such as blood products or organ donation.

Dr. Angioni explains the symptoms of syphilis, emphasizing the importance of early detection and seeking medical attention. The disease initially presents with a hard, painless ulcer called a chancre. If left untreated, it progresses to the secondary stage, characterized by various symptoms, including skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes, fever, and sore throat. Without intervention, the infection can reach the tertiary stage, affecting multiple organs and potentially leading to life-threatening complications.

Congenital syphilis, which affects infants, can manifest as vesiculobullous eruptions on the hands and feet, and papular lesions around the nose, mouth, and diaper area. Central nervous system involvement is also possible and can lead to severe consequences or even death.

In terms of gender distribution, syphilis rates are significantly higher in men than women, particularly among men aged 25 to 34. The majority of cases (77%) are reported in men who have sex with men (MSM), while notifications among the heterosexual population show minimal fluctuations. In Cagliari, the gender distribution aligns with European data, with 83% of cases occurring in males. However, the age distribution differs, with 27% under 30 years old and a surprising 25% over 50 years old. The vast majority (93%) of cases in Cagliari are of Italian nationality.

To diagnose syphilis, a blood sample is taken to evaluate the serological status. Antibiotics are the primary treatment for this bacterial infection.

The concerning surge in syphilis and HIV cases in Cagliari is calling for increased awareness and prevention efforts. Healthcare professionals urge individuals to seek timely testing and engage in safe sexual practices to minimize the spread of these sexually transmitted infections.

© All rights reserved

Share this: Facebook

X

