Surgeon Suspended and Accused of Causing Serious Injuries to Patients, Including Silvina Luna

Title: Surgeon Aníbal Lotocki Temporarily Disqualified from Practicing Medicine Following Serious Injuries to Patients

Subtitle: Prominent surgeon faces disqualification for causing harm to Silvina Luna and three others

In a recent development, surgeon Aníbal Lotocki has been provisionally disqualified from practicing medicine amidst allegations of causing “serious injuries” to four patients, with Silvina Luna being one of them. Luna has been hospitalized since June 13 and continues to receive treatment for her condition.

The decision to disqualify Lotocki was made by Chamber III of the National Chamber of Criminal and Correctional Cassation of the Federal Capital on Thursday. The disqualification is in effect until the final resolution of the case. This ruling refers to an earlier judgment in February 2022 by the Oral and Correctional Court 28 of the City of Buenos Aires, which sentenced Lotocki to four years in prison and five years of disqualification from practicing medicine for the harm caused to Luna, Gabriela Trenchi, Stefanía Xipolitakis, and Pamela Sosa.

It was Pamela Sosa who lodged an appeal in Cassation to seek the disqualification of Lotocki. Despite the sentence, Lotocki had been allowed to continue practicing medicine until the final verdict. However, with the recent decision, the disqualification has now become effective immediately.

Prosecutor Sandro Abraldes, from Prosecutor’s Office No. 29, had also supported Sosa’s request for provisional disqualification. The prosecutor had urged for the suspension of Lotocki’s medical practice and commerce in the aesthetic and cosmetic field. The prosecutor’s office emphasized the importance of safeguarding public health as a crucial societal value.

Lotocki had faced mounting controversy in recent weeks following Silvina Luna’s admission to the hospital. Luna’s lawyer, Fernando Burlando, provided an update on her condition, stating that she remains stable and lucid. Luna has been undergoing dialysis treatment, receiving oral nutrition, and undergoing a muscle rehabilitation plan. With her favorable progress, Luna is scheduled to be transferred to the general hospitalization room in the coming days, where she will receive continued care.

The complications in Luna’s health arose in mid-June due to a decompensation related to a kidney condition that resulted from previous injuries caused by Lotocki during an aesthetic procedure over a decade ago. Luna underwent sedation for two weeks before being extubated on June 28. However, her condition deteriorated again, leading to the need for re-intubation.

The disqualification of Aníbal Lotocki serves as a significant step towards accountability in ensuring patients’ wellbeing and upholding the integrity of the medical profession. The case highlights the importance of adhering to medical guidelines and providing appropriate care to patients, especially in the field of aesthetics and cosmetics.

