“Oh God, he hasn’t been the same since grandpa got back from the hospital.” Or: “There’s something wrong, in my opinion it was the surgery and the anesthesia that made him stupid”.

“Strong” and sometimes only partial affirmations of a reality which, however, must be interpreted according to scientific canons and not haphazardly. On the other hand, it is nothing new that going under the knife is a traumatic event for everyone, but that after the operating room you have to deal with an unpleasant neurological condition, well this is not obvious.